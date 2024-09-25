Devhd Launches Auditup, Application Monitoring Access Across The Servicenow Platform

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

NY, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Companies from Germany, Romania and the United States of America have implemented the AuditUp application developed by Devhd – a company focused on innovative digital transformation solutions based on ServiceNow technology. Companies already using AuditUp operate in technology, automotive component manufacturing, consulting and retail.The AuditUp application monitors access to the ServiceNow platform in real time and brings multiple benefits to companies that use it. These include: reducing manual work by simplifying monthly SOX (Sarbanes–Oxley Act) audits for the ServiceNow platform, immediate response to detection of unauthorized events, increased visibility into platform administration activities, elimination of unauthorized changes, reduced risk of misconduct by protecting critical information and ensuring compliance with internal processes. In addition, the application is easy to use.AuditUP can be easily downloaded and integrated by any company using the ServiceNow platform.The installation and adoption process is fast, allowing companies to reap the benefits of the solution in no time.“We identified with one of our clients the need that was the basis for the development of this application. The first version was implemented with this client with excellent results, which generated time and cost reductions. Based on this success, we decided to develop a configurable and easy-to-deploy application for other companies as well. We plan to continue developing AuditUp by adding new functionality and capabilities, turning it into an even more robust solution adapted to the increasingly varied needs of ServiceNow customers and offering a premium version in the future,” said Adrian Herdan, Devhd CEO.AuditUp was published on the ServiceNow Store in February 2024. For now, the app is available in a freemium version to encourage interested companies to implement and test it without allocating additional investment.“Going forward, we have in mind other automations and improvements that we want to explore and develop on the ServiceNow platform. We have the necessary expertise and have been working on the platform for over 10 years, so we know it very well. Our goal is to certify other“ideas” that we have and make them available on the ServiceNow Store, for all the approximately 8,000 customers of the platform”, explained Adrian Herdan.Having the role of Build Partner and having a team of certified specialists, Devhd is one of the few Romanian companies that can develop applications with its own IP on the ServiceNow platform. About Devhd Founded in 2016, Devhd is the first company in Romania that has assumed the role of providing customized digital solutions for digital transformation through the ServiceNow platform.Devhd has successfully delivered over 120 ServiceNow projects and more than 40 custom applications on time and on budget, achieving a Customer Satisfaction Score of 4.75/5, featured on the company page and website ServiceNow. In autumn 2022, Devhd was selected to take part in the InnovX – BCR 2022 Scaleup Cohort acceleration program alongside 15 other companies from Central and Eastern Europe (CEE). Also in 2022, Devhd received ServiceNow Premier Partner certification.ServiceNow's cloud-based platform and solutions help digitize and unify organizations so they can find smarter, faster and better ways to organize their workflows. Thus, employees and customers can be more connected, more innovative and more agile. Thus, we can all, together, create the future we imagine. The world works with ServiceNowTM.

