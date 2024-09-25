Global Pediatric Software Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Pediatric Software Global Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company

LONDON, G, UNITED KINGDOM, September 25, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The pediatric software market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $29.27 billion in 2023 to $31.35 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to early technology adoption, regulatory milestones, shift towards electronic health records (EHR), early focus on pediatric wellness, recognition of pediatric mental health needs.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Pediatric Software Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The pediatric software market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $41.1 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.0%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to adoption of value-based care models, expansion of pediatric mental health services, growing emphasis on preventive care, rising investment in pediatric healthcare, focus on interoperability standards.

Growth Driver Of The Pediatric Software Market

Increasing adoption of electronic medical records is expected to propel the pediatric software market going forward. An electronic health recorder is a computerized collection of various medical records that are created during clinical encounters or other occurrences. It is an enhanced electronic medical record (EMR), which is a digital record of the patient's medical history. A pediatric EHR aids in reducing paperwork time and improving care quality, and pediatric software provides the tools, so increasing the adoption of EHR will propel the market's growth.

Which Market Players Are Steering the Pediatric Software Market Growth?

Key players in the market include Epic Systems Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Medical Information Technology Inc., Computer Programs and Systems Inc., Medhost, Altera Digital Health, Netsmart Technologies Inc., Athenahealth PLC, Allscripts Healthcare LLC, Jag products LLC, Optum Inc., Change Healthcare, Koninklijke Philips N V, Meta Platforms Inc., Elinext Group, AdvancedMD Inc., NXGN Management LLC, Kareo Corp., Bizmatics Inc., Greenway Health LLC, GroupOne Health Source, MedicalMine Inc., Connexin NetWorks Ltd., Kaaspro, Duchang IT, Goodwill Industries International Inc., SAP SE, WRS Health, McKesson Corp., Physician's Computer Company, ChartWare Inc.

What Are the Dominant Trends in Pediatric Software Market Overview?

Major companies operating in the pediatric software market are focused on innovative digital interfaces, such as pediatric wellness dashboards, for enhanced parental monitoring. A pediatric wellness dashboard is a digital interface, such as an app or software, specifically designed for parents to monitor and track various aspects of their child's health and well-being.

How Is The Global Pediatric Software Market Segmented?

1) By Type: Type I, Type II

2) By Modality: Magnetic Resonance Imaging MRI, Computed Tomography CT, Ultrasound, X-Ray

3) By Application: PC Terminal, Mobile Terminal, Orthopedics, Gastroenterology, Cardiology, Oncology, Neurology, Other Applications

4) By End Users: Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers, Other End Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Pediatric Software Market

North America was the largest region in the pediatric software market in 2023. The regions covered in the pediatric software market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Pediatric Software Market Definition

Pediatric software refers to a form of healthcare software made to assist doctors and other medical experts in managing the health of infants, children, and teenagers. It can quickly and easily access patient data, such as prescription and lab test results, documentation, referrals, billing information, and any other essential information the physician may require.

Pediatric Software Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global pediatric software market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Pediatric Software Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on pediatric software market size, pediatric software market drivers and trends, pediatric software market major players and pediatric software market growth across geographies. This market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

