Enterprise VDI On Kubernetes Powered By Rancher And Harvester Released By Kasm Technologies

MCLEAN, Va., Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kasm Technologies , in partnership with Rancher Solutions , is proud to announce the launch of its enterprise-class Kasm Workspaces virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) solution, fully optimized for Kubernetes using Rancher and Harvester.

As enterprises transition towards cloud-native architectures, the demand for a flexible, scalable, and efficient VDI platform is growing. Kubernetes is rapidly emerging as the standard for workload orchestration, replacing traditional hypervisors such as VMware. With its ability to dynamically scale workloads, Kubernetes offers increased flexibility, scalability, and resource efficiency, making it the ideal solution for modern VDI deployments.

VDI Powered by Kubernetes: The Future of Enterprise Desktop Delivery

The Kasm Workspaces VDI platform harnesses the power of Kubernetes , leveraging Harvester as a hyper-converged infrastructure (HCI) solution to combine computing, storage, and networking into a unified, containerized environment. This next-generation platform offers significant advantages over traditional VM-based VDI systems, including:



Hyperconverged Simplicity: Integrating computing, storage, and networking on a single platform, Harvester simplifies management, reduces infrastructure complexity, and streamlines operations through a single control plane.

Unified Management with Rancher: Rancher provides seamless management of Kubernetes clusters, allowing administrators to control VDI, containerized workloads, and legacy VMs through a unified interface.

Efficient Resource Utilization: Utilizes lightweight containers to dynamically orchestrate desktop workloads based on real-time demand, ensuring optimal hardware utilization and cost savings.

Scalability on Demand: Seamless scaling of VDI environments to meet fluctuating workforce needs, offering flexibility for remote and seasonal workforces. Cross-Cloud Portability: Uniform deployment across public cloud platforms (AWS, GCP, Azure, OCI) and on-premises clusters, supporting hybrid and multi-cloud strategies while avoiding vendor lock-in.

Enterprise-Class VDI on Kubernetes is Here

Kasm Workspaces version 1.16, brings enterprise-class VDI to Kubernetes, leveraging the power of KubeVirt and Harvester to auto-scale VDI environments through our

open-source helm chart . This Kubernetes-native VDI platform is ideally suited for organizations adopting hybrid and multi-cloud strategies.

Leading the Cloud-Native VDI Revolution

"As more organizations move away from traditional hypervisors, the demand for scalable, cost-efficient, and containerized VDI solutions continues to grow. Kasm Workspaces on Rancher and Harvester represents the next generation of VDI, offering unmatched flexibility and scalability for the modern enterprise,"

said Matt McClaskey, CTO at Kasm Technologies. "We are excited to Partner with Rancher Government Services to provide our customers with a platform that aligns with the future of cloud-native computing and enables them to unlock the full potential of Kubernetes for VDI."

ABOUT KASM TECHNOLOGIES

Kasm Technologies is a leading provider of VDI solutions for enterprises. Kasm Workspaces, enables secure, scalable, and efficient delivery of desktop infrastructure through cloud-native, Kubernetes-based architectures. Kasm is dedicated to supporting organizations in their transition to modern, devops-enabled environments, providing the tools needed for the future of VDI.

