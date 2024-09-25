Auxein Medical Announced Groundbreaking Research On Bioabsorbable Screws

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Mr. Gaurav Luthra, Vice President Global and Regulatory Head, Auxein Medical

Bioabsorbable Screws

Auxein Medical has made its debut at IASCON 2024, where the organisation showcased its groundbreaking research on bioabsorbable screws

DELHI, DELHI, INDIA, September 25, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- .Auxein Medical has made its debut at IASCON 2024, where the organisation showcased its groundbreaking research on bioabsorbable screws and engage with the arthroscopy community.

.Auxein has imported machineries from German for manufacturing of Bioabsorbable screw

.Auxein acquired land to increase its existing 3150 square meter manufacturing unit area to approximately 4050 square meter to extend its range of Orthopaedics products, Arthroscopy products, Instruments and upcoming Bioabsorbable implants.

.Auxein invest 12% of its total revenue back into R&D Year-on-Year

.Bioabsorbable Implants Enhanced Healing and gradually dissolve to support natural bone growth, eliminating the need for invasive removal surgeries and reducing complication risks

.Bioabsorbable screw and plates are Ideal for children, as they allow for normal bone development without restricting growth or requiring future procedures.

New Delhi, 25th September 2024: In an exciting leap forward for orthopaedic care, Auxein Medical has made its debut at IASCON 2024, where the organisation showcased its groundbreaking research on bioabsorbable screws and engage with the arthroscopy community. Pioneering the Future of Orthopaedic Implants with Bioabsorbable Technology Auxein showcased its dedication to innovation in healthcare solutions.

Mr. Gaurav Luthra, Vice President Global Manufacturing and Regulatory Head, Auxein Medical, said“Auxein Medical's commitment to enhancing patient outcomes begins with substantial investments in state-of-the-art technology. The company has imported advanced world class machinery from Germany to establish a robust manufacturing process for bioabsorbable screws. Additionally, Auxein has acquired the land expanding its manufacturing unit from 3,150 square meters to 4,050 square meters. This expansion will allow for an increased range of orthopaedic and arthroscopy products, including the groundbreaking bioabsorbable implants. Auxein Medical is dedicated to innovation, reinvesting 12% of its total revenue into research and development each year. This commitment underscores the company's focus on creating advanced solutions that address the evolving needs of patients and healthcare providers.”

Mr. Manoharan Govinda Pillai, Director of Quality, Auxein Medical and Former Scientist from ISRO, said,“Bioabsorbable implants are set to revolutionize orthopaedic surgery. Made from biocompatible materials, these innovative implants dissolve gradually in the body, providing temporary support that aids in natural healing and tissue regeneration.

Unlike traditional metallic implants, bioabsorbable options minimize complications, reducing the need for invasive removal surgeries and decreasing the risk of infections and metal sensitivity. In case of Paediatric Orthopaedic Surgeries, these Bio-absorbable Screws and Plates are very essential and helpful, because an experienced paediatric surgeon is to properly evaluate and treat musculoskeletal (bone, joint, or muscle) problems in a child whose bones & joints are still growing. A fixed implant would restrict the bone growth of the child and thus a removal surgery becomes a must after the healing period, whereas the Bio-absorbable Screws eliminate the necessity for invasive implant removal procedures.”

The orthopaedic implant market in India is on the brink of transformation, driven by technological advancements and an increasing focus on sustainable healthcare practices. By 2031, the market is projected to surpass $56.3 billion, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.0% from 2022. The rise of bioabsorbable implants aligns perfectly with this trend, highlighting a growing demand for solutions that prioritize patient care and environmental sustainability. The bioabsorbable implant market is expected to grow from $664.8 million in 2024 to $836.5 million by 2034, driven by the increasing need for solutions that address age-related health concerns.

Key Benefits of Bioabsorbable Implants

1 Dissolution: Eliminates the need for invasive removal Complication Risks: Complications like infections and implant loosening gets Natural Healing: Facilitates bone growth and Stabilization: Enhances patient comfort during recovery.

The introduction of bioabsorbable implants marks a significant milestone in orthopaedic surgery, emphasizing Auxein Medical's dedication to patient care and sustainability. By prioritizing indigenous manufacturing and continuous research, Auxein is set to transform the orthopaedic implant market in India and beyond, offering innovative solutions that not only improve patient outcomes but also reduce environmental impact.

About Auxein Medical: Auxein is dedicated to advancing medical technology through innovative Orthopedic and Arthroscopy solutions, committed to improving patient outcomes worldwide. Auxein operates cutting-edge facilities in the USA, Mexico, Dubai, and India, enhancing patient outcomes through superior research and manufacturing.

Key Highlights:

.20 + Million Patients Cared For

.500+ Worldwide Employees

.Operations in 90 + Countries

.3000+ products Implants, 200+ FDA-Approved Products

For more information about Auxein please visit: Auxein Medical Website

About DAIS: Division of Auxein Institute for Surgeons is a research and education based platform which specializes in surgical treatment of trauma, spine, and musculoskeletal disorders via constant innovation. Being a medical guide and a non-profit organization, DAIS strives to attain a global network of surgeons and plan to be the leading educational platform for all. DAIS's academy mission is improving patient's life through innovative orthopaedic research and development.

For more information about DAIS Academy, please visit: DAIS Academy , Auxein Medical YouTube Channel

Media Contact:

Ms. Neeti Mathur, Head- Corporate Communication & Public Relations | +91 7419770140 | ...

Neeti Mathur

Auxein Medical

+91 97113 06375

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.