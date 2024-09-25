Welcome Back: Chrysler Voyager Returns Budget-Friendly Option To Chrysler Family Of Minivans

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --



Chrysler is welcoming back a member of the brand's minivan family, adding the 2025 Chrysler Voyager to its retail lineup as a budget-friendly option under $40,000 with a starting U.S. manufacturer's suggested retail price (MSRP) of $39,995 (excluding destination charge).

Chrysler family of minivans ranges from entry-level Voyager to top-of-the-line, premium Chrysler Pacifica Pinnacle

Pacifica is available as an electrified option in Pacifica Plug-in Hybrid, still the first and only plug-in hybrid in the segment, as well as gasoline-powered front-wheel and all-wheel-drive configurations, and with segment exclusive family favorites, including Stow 'n Go seating and Stow 'n Vac vacuum cleaner

Chrysler remains committed to the minivan segment Stellantis created more than 40 years ago with a full minivan lineup for 2025

New-as-standard content on 2025 Chrysler Voyager includes 10.1-inch Uconnect 5 touchscreen, 7-inch cluster, Super Console, Caprice leatherette seats and more

Key additional standard content includes second- and third-row Stow 'n Go seating system, power sliding doors/liftgate, driver eight-way power seats, heated front seats/steering wheel, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and more

Spacious interior features seven-passenger seating and offers more than 32 cubic feet of interior cargo volume

Chrysler Voyager LX will offer choice of three exterior colors: Red Hot, Diamond Black and Bright White

2025 Chrysler Voyager now open for orders, vehicles scheduled to arrive at dealerships in fourth quarter For more information on Chrysler brand family of minivans, visit chrysler

The return of the Chrysler Voyager to the retail market provides customers with an array of Chrysler minivan choices, ranging from the entry-level Voyager to the premium 2025 Chrysler Pacifica Pinnacle, featuring the most luxurious interior in its class. The multi-energy minivan lineup includes an electrified option in the 2025 Chrysler Pacifica Plug-in Hybrid, still the first and only plug-in hybrid minivan, and Pacifica gasoline-powered front-wheel and all-wheel-drive configurations.



"The 2025 Chrysler Voyager offers customers a well-equipped, budget-conscious minivan and reinforces our brand's commitment to delivering choices in the segment Stellantis created more than 40 years ago and continues to lead," said Chris Feuell, Chrysler brand CEO – Stellantis. "We've added many comfort, technology-focused and safety features as standard equipment on Chrysler Voyager, including standard Stow 'n Go seating, making the Voyager an attractive, value-packed option within the Chrysler family of minivans."

The 2025 Chrysler Voyager is now open for orders, with vehicles scheduled to arrive at dealerships in the fourth quarter.

A few features new-as-standard on the 2025 Chrysler Voyager in its reintroduction to the brand's retail lineup include:



10.1-inch Uconnect 5 touchscreen, delivering a range of connected services, including ability to connect two phones simultaneously with Bluetooth, Amazon Alexa voice controls and more

7-inch digital cluster display

Super Console with covered and second-row accessible storage

Black Caprice leatherette seats trimmed in Light Diesel stitching

Blind-spot Monitoring with Rear Cross Path detection

Rear Park Assist

Adaptive cruise control

Driver seat memory

Three-zone auto HVAC controls

Passenger four-way manual seats

Second-row sunshades Enabled lifetime connected services, including SOS calls, SiriusXM Guardian Assistance, theft alarm and more, and trial connected services, including navigation and vehicle assistance

The 2025 Chrysler Voyager arrives loaded with additional key standard content, including the Stow 'n Go seating system, featuring industry-exclusive second-row Stow 'n Go, as well as third-row Stow 'n Go, power sliding doors and liftgate, driver eight-way power seats and heated front seats and steering wheel. Also standard is seven passenger seating, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, integrated hands-free Bluetooth and phone command, six-speaker audio system, remote start, active noise cancellation and more. Voyager offers more than 32 cubic feet of interior cargo volume.

Chrysler Voyager carries its own unique look and feel within the 2025 Chrysler minivan lineup, with classic front and rear exterior styling that distinguishes the Voyager from the Chrysler Pacifica. The Voyager rolls on 17-inch aluminum wheels and features automatic headlamps and foglamps, as well as an acoustic windshield. Powered by the award-winning 3.6-liter Pentastar V-6 engine paired with a segment-exclusive TorqueFlite nine-speed automatic transmission, Voyager delivers 287 horsepower and 262 lb.-ft. of torque.

Additional standard safety features include seven airbags, daytime running lights, electronic stability control, brake assist, Child Seat Anchor System (LATCH), ParkView rear backup camera and more.

The 2025 Chrysler Voyager will be available only in the Voyager LX trim level, with a choice of three exterior colors: Red Hot, Diamond Black and Bright White.

2025 Chrysler Minivan Lineup

The full 2025 Chrysler minivan lineup now includes:



Voyager LX

Pacifica Select

Pacifica Plug-in Hybrid Select

Pacifica Limited

Pacifica Pinnacle Pacifica Plug-in Hybrid Pinnacle

For more information on the 2025 Chrysler Voyager and the Chrysler brand minivan lineup, visit chrysler .

