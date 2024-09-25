Lifelabs To Honour National Day For Truth And Reconciliation With Educational Initiatives And Community Support

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Vancouver, B.C., Toronto, ON, Sept. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On September 30, LifeLabs will pause operations to recognize National Day for Truth and Reconciliation and Orange Shirt Day. This day honours the lost children and survivors of residential schools, their families, and Indigenous communities while encouraging dialogue on the lasting impact of these schools.

Throughout September, LifeLabs employees participated in educational activities to foster a deeper understanding of the history and legacy of residential schools. These initiatives reflect our commitment to supporting Indigenous communities and raising awareness among its team members.

“As we observe National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, we remain focused on building upon our strong foundation of education and community support,” said Charles Brown, President and CEO of LifeLabs.“We recognize the importance of learning, reflecting, and standing with Indigenous Peoples to create a better future for all.”

LifeLabs has taken several steps this month to mark this day of reflection. Operations will be closed on September 30 in recognition of the day, and we are continuing our partnership with Indspire, a charity that supports the education of First Nations, Inuit, and Métis students through scholarships. Employees are encouraged to engage with educational resources shared internally, wear orange shirts in solidarity, and share personal reflections on the significance of this day.

LifeLabs is dedicated to uplifting Indigenous voices and supporting ongoing efforts toward healing and reconciliation. To learn about LifeLabs' Diversity, Equity and Inclusion initiatives, visit our website.

About LifeLabs

LifeLabs is Canada's leading provider of laboratory diagnostic information and digital health connectivity systems, enabling patients and healthcare practitioners to diagnose, treat, monitor and prevent disease. We are a committed innovator in supporting Canadians to live healthier lives, operating Canada's first commercial genetics lab, and the country's largest online patient portal, with more than 8 million Canadians receiving their results online. LifeLabs has been named one of Canada's Best Employers (2021, 2022 and 2023) and Best Employers for Diversity (2022, 2023 and 2024) by Forbes, named by BrandSpark as the Most Trusted Brand in medical diagnostic services voted by Canadians (2022, 2023, 2024) and recognized for having an award-winning Mental Health Program from Benefits Canada. Learn more at lifelabs.com.



