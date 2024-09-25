Bollywood Actor Arjun Kapoor Buys EV Scooter: Netizens Say It's 'Good Choice' For Him Here's Why

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Ditching sports bike, Arjun Kapoor on Wednesday bought a new electric scooter, BGauss RUV 350 for himself. According to report, the EV scooter costed him ₹1,09,999.

In videos of the receiving his EV scooter at his Mumbai home, a group of paparazzi can be heard cheering on the Singham Again actor. Arjun also shared sweets with the cameramen.

While distributing the sweets, Arjun joked that the reason he bought the bike was to avoid the paparazzi swiftly. On request, the actor rode his new scooty, and showed off his riding skills.

| Deepika Padukone - Ranveer Singh blessed with baby girl

As the video was Arjun and his new EV scooter went viral, netizens started pouring in comments and said that it was a“good choice” for him.

Here's why:

According to social media users, the way Arjun's career is progressing, the EV is a good choice for him.

“Jis hisab se iska career jaa raha this is one of the good choice he has made,” a user said.

| Arjun Kapoor lends support to Delhi boy selling rolls in viral video

While another noted that Arjun has always had a different preference.“Iski choice hamesha alag hi hoti he.”

“Usko scooty hi suit krta hai,” said another user claiming that only scooty suits Arjun, without specifying the reason.

However, some netizens claimed that the video is just a“marketing stunt”.

“Ad kar raha hai. Iske bhi paise mile honge (He is doing an ad. He has received for this),” said a user.

| TIME100 Most Influential People in AI 2024 List includes Pichai, Anil Kapoor Know more about BGauss RUV 350

The BGauss RUV 350 is a compact electric scooter designed for urban commuting. It boasts a lightweight frame and a powerful 3 kW motor that comes with a range of 90 km, and a top speed that goes up till 75 kmph.

The scooter features a lithium-ion battery that provides a range of up to 100 km on a single charge. It has a charging time of 5.15 hrs.

Additional features include a digital instrument cluster, LED lighting for improved visibility, regenerative braking, and a spacious storage compartment.

It comes packed with smart connectivity options, enabling riders to track ride data and battery status.