Udemy Data Highlights Three-Dimensional Design Application And Github As Emerging In-Demand Skills In India

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, September 25, 2024 – Udemy, a leading skills marketplace and platform, today released its Q2 2024 Global Workplace Learning Index. This quarterly report provides insights into which technical and professional skills are growing in demand to help organizations stay ahead of the competition worldwide.



The latest 2024 Q2 Skills reveals a significant surge in demand for technological and professional skills among Indian learners in Q2 when compared to Q1. The following percentages reflect the highest increases in course consumption in India during Q2:



Computer-Aided Three-Dimensional Interactive Application (CATIA) - 94%

GitHub - 81%

English Grammar - 80%

Problem Solving - 56%

System Design Interview - 41%



These findings indicate a strong focus on developing skills in design, technology, communication, critical thinking, and system architecture. Notably, English Grammar and problem-solving are in high demand globally, as they enhance operational efficacy and interpersonal communication, making them essential skills across all regions and industries. The Q2 Index highlights the evolving needs of the Indian workforce and the importance of upskilling to remain competitive in the job market.



Vinay Pradhan, Country Manager & Senior Director, Udemy India, said, \"With nearly 15 million learners in India, we are witnessing a growing impetus on moving towards a skills-based economy, aligning with the government\'s mission to create a future-ready workforce. The surge in demand for emerging skills like CATIA, GitHub, System Design, English Grammar, and Problem Solving highlights the growing need for both technical and professional skills. CATIA, in particular, will aid in upskilling not just the tech sector but also the manufacturing workforce, which is vital as India strives to become a global leader in innovation and entrepreneurship. Investing in targeted learning and development, especially in skills like CATIA, is crucial to unlocking the full potential of our workforce and driving economic growth.\"



\"Udemy\'s research shows that most organizations have begun implementing skills-based processes, but employees and leaders still need help knowing which skills to focus on first,\" said Greg Brown, President and CEO of Udemy. Soft skills, like teamwork and problem-solving, are critical to enabling the success of key tech trends like AI, which have the potential to shift the trajectory of many industries, so it\'s encouraging to see these themes trending in this quarter\'s Index.\"



\"With technology like Generative AI and the shift to hybrid work models, constant change is all around us. Adapting to this change can be tough, but it\'s really about understanding and guiding how people think and behave,\" says Sivakami S, a Udemy instructor and change management expert. \"All change is rooted in human behavior, making it crucial for leaders to draw insights from psychology and behavioral economics. By developing critical thinking, problem-solving, and teamwork skills, leaders can build trust and motivation, guiding employees effectively through complex changes.\"





Methodology



The Udemy Global Workplace Learning Index uses data from thousands of Udemy Business customers worldwide. Location data is based on the country associated with the company. The skills data compares the consumption of courses in the Udemy Business collection from Q1 2024 to Q2 2024. Courses are associated with one or more topics, with a maximum of five topics per course. The trending skills that you see in the report are based on these topics. If a course covers multiple topics, consumption minutes are divided equally across all topics associated with the course.





About Udemy



Udemy transforms lives through learning by ensuring everyone has access to the latest and most relevant skills. Through the Udemy Intelligent Skills Platform and a global community of diverse and knowledgeable instructors, millions of learners gain expertise in a wide range of technical and professional skills - from generative AI to leadership. The Udemy marketplace provides learners with thousands of up-to-date courses in dozens of languages, offering a variety of solutions to achieve their goals. Udemy Business empowers enterprises to offer on-demand learning for all employees, immersive learning for tech teams through Udemy Business Pro, and cohort learning for leaders through Udemy Business Leadership Academy. Udemy Business customers include FenderR, Glassdoor, On24, The World Bank and Volkswagen. Udemy is headquartered in San Francisco with hubs in Austin and Denver, USA; Ankara and Istanbul, Türkiye; Dublin, Ireland; Melbourne, Australia; and Chennai, Gurugram and Mumbai, India.

