Global Mineral Feed Market Size, Share, And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Mineral Feed Global Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

Mineral Feed Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 25, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The mineral feed market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $4.73 billion in 2023 to $5.01 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to livestock population growth, rising awareness of animal nutrition, intensification of livestock farming, government initiatives for livestock health, focus on animal welfare.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Mineral Feed Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The mineral feed market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $6.1 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.0%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to focus on sustainable agriculture, increased meat consumption, technological innovations in feed additives, precision livestock farming, regulatory emphasis on animal nutrition climate, change adaptation.

Growth Driver Of The Mineral Feed Market

The increase in demand for nutritional supplements is expected to propel the growth of the mineral feed market going forward. Mineral feeds are an important source of essential minerals and trace elements that are required for the proper growth, development, and health of livestock animals. With the increasing demand for animal products, there is a corresponding need to improve the productivity and efficiency of livestock farming. This can be achieved using mineral feeds that are specifically formulated to provide the necessary minerals and nutrients that may be lacking in an animal's diet.

Which Market Players Are Driving The Mineral Feed Market Growth?

Key players in the market include Nutreco NV, Novus International Inc., Kemin Industries, Cargill Incorporated, Koninklijke DSM NV, Brilliant Bio Pharma Pvt. Ltd., Purina Mills LLC, Josera Petfood GmbH and Co. KG, Kalmbach Feeds Inc., Ranch-Way Inc., BASF SE, Novozymes A/S, Mercer Milling Company, Pancosma SA, Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, Adisseo France SAS, Alltech Inc., Animine, Bio Minerals NV, Biochem Zusatzstoffe Handels, Bioiberica SAU, Biomin Holding GmbH, Brilliant Bio Pharma Private Limited, CJ CheilJedang Corp., Danisco Animal Nutrition, Davidsons Animal Feeds, De Heus Vietnam LLC, Evonik Industries AG, Global Animal Products Inc., JH Biotech Inc., Kay Dee Feed Company, Lallemand Animal Nutrition Inc.

What Are The Emerging Trends Shaping The Mineral Feed Market Size ?

Major companies operating in the mineral feed market are developing new alternatives to antibiotics for livestock to gain a competitive edge in the market. Antibiotics for poultry refer to pharmaceutical substances that are used to treat or prevent bacterial infections in poultry, including chickens, turkeys, ducks, and other domesticated birds.

How Is The Global Mineral Feed Market Segmented?

1) By Macro Minerals Types: Calcium, Phosphorous, Magnesium, Potassium, Other Macro Minerals

2) By Micro Minerals Types: Iron, Copper, ZInc., Other Micro Minerals

3) By Animal Type: Ruminant, Poultry, Swine, Aquaculture, Other Animal Types

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading The Mineral Feed Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the market in 2023. Middle East and Africa is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the report during the forecast period. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Mineral Feed Market Definition

Mineral feed is a substance or combination of substances designed to provide primarily inorganic nutrition or mineral elements to animals that may be lacking in their regular diet. Mineral feed is usually added to an animal's diet in small amounts to supplement their daily nutrient intake.

The main types of macro minerals in mineral feed are calcium, phosphorous, magnesium, potassium, and others. Calcium is a mineral that is essential for various biological processes such as muscle contraction, nerve function, blood clotting, and bone formation. Calcium is an essential mineral for animals, and it is commonly included in animal feed to ensure adequate nutrition. Calcium is especially important for animals that are growing for maintaining strong bones. The main types of micro minerals in mineral feed are iron, copper, zInc., and others that are used by ruminant, poultry, swine, aquaculture and others.

Mineral Feed Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global mineral feed market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Mineral Feed Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on mineral feed market size, mineral feed market drivers and trends and mineral feed market growth across geographies. This report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

What Does The Business Research Company Do?

The Business Research Company publishes over 15,000 reports across 27 industries and 60+ geographies. Our research is powered by 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. We provide continuous and custom research services, offering a range of specialized packages tailored to your needs, including Market Entry Research Package, Competitor Tracking Package, Supplier & Distributor Package, and much more.

Our flagship product, the Global Market Model, is a premier market intelligence platform delivering comprehensive and updated forecasts to support informed decision-making.

