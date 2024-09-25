Fastercapital Is Helping Zambia-Based Joseph Kalaba Enterprise In Raising $1.5M

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Joseph Kalaba Enterprise is a company based in Zambia whose mission is to maintain soil fertility while maintaining yield productivity and year to year stability. The company is trying to impact the farming sector positively in contributing to the increase in crop productive even by taking 20% increase.



Joseph Kalaba Enterprise has joined the LaunchUp program by FasterCapital in order to raise a capital of $1.5M. The startup is founded by Joseph Kalaba and Derick Kamona Lombe.



The LaunchUp program helps startups in getting funded and closing their seed, series A, series B, or series C startups. The team at FasterCapital matches the startup with over 155K angel investors and 32K VCs around the world.



Mr. Hesham Zreik, CEO of FasterCapital, commented, "Our team is more than pleased to support the team at Joseph Kalaba Enterprise in their business analysis and in seeking capital."



Mr. Joseph Kalaba, founder of the company, has commented,“Looking forward to the support the team at FasterCapital is going to provide us with. Thank you very much to the team.”



