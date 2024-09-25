Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Market Size Is Projected To Reach USD 53.40 Billion By 2032, Growing At A CAGR Of 16.1%: Straits Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Battery Chemistry (Lithium-Iron Phosphate, Lithium-Manganese Oxide, Lithium-Nickel-Cobalt-Aluminum Oxide, Lithium-Nickel-Manganese Cobalt, Lithium-Titanate Oxide), By Source (Electric Vehicles, Electronics, Power Tools, Others), By Recycling Process (Hydrometallurgical Process, Physical/Mechanical Process, Pyrometallurgy Process), By End-User (Automotive, Non-Automotive, Industrial, Consumer Electronics), By Battery component (Active Material, Non-active Material) and By Region(North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, LATAM) Forecasts, 2024-2032

New York, United States, Sept. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the Latest Report by Straits Research, the global lithium-ion battery recycling market size was valued at USD 13.93 Billion in 2023. It is expected to reach USD 53.40 Billion in 2032, growing at a CAGR of 16.1% over the forecast period (2024-2032).

Lithium-ion batteries have a high energy density and are rechargeable in nature. These batteries are used in portable electronic gadgets, electric cars, and other industrial energy storage applications. Most lithium-ion batteries are disposed of in landfills after their life cycle. It is critical to recycle them to reduce the pollution caused by these dangerous batteries. However, while battery recycling was once thought to be a legislative activity, it is now a more profitable way to recover metals by recycling various batteries, including lead-acid, lithium-ion, and nickel-metal hydride.

The global lithium-ion battery market is expected to proliferate in the coming years because of the increased use of various automobiles, such as electric and hybrid vehicles. This, in turn, is expected to fuel the growth of the lithium-ion battery recycling market.

Download Free Sample Report PDF @

Environmental Pollution Through the Disposal of Batteries to Drive the Global Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Market

Batteries are made up of metals and other toxic materials that are incredibly harmful to the environment. As a result, battery recycling is no longer just about repurposing metals; it is also necessary. Since batteries emit hazardous chemicals, they pose a potential toxic risk to aquatic ecosystems. Corrosive liquids and dissolved metals are released due to improper handling and careless battery waste management, posing a severe threat to plants and animals. As a result, battery recycling is a way to eliminate these negative consequences, but it also has the added benefit of repurposing recycled metal. As a result, the high risk of battery disposal is a primary factor driving the demand for battery recycling, which causes the market's growth.

Higher Energy Efficiency Requirements and Widescale Adoption of Electric Vehicles to Create New Opportunities for the Global Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Market

Technological advancements have added new features to these devices in today's business environment, increasing battery consumption. Due to increased processor utilization, various applications and additional features such as games, cameras, music players, and video players require more energy. As a result, the energy requirements of these devices are higher, and they need a high-capacity battery that can last longer, driving up demand for lithium-ion batteries. Furthermore, during the forecast period, an increase in consumer gadget applications is expected to create numerous opportunities for the lithium-ion battery recycling market.

Regional Insights

Europe garnered a dominant market share in 2021 and is anticipated to maintain this trend during the forecast period. It is estimated to reach an expected value of USD 13,360 million by 2030 at a CAGR of 39.9%. This is due to many reasons, like a large consumer base and the presence of key players in the region. Furthermore, environmental regulations and the rapid growth of the electric vehicle industry in the region are expected to boost the lithium-ion battery recycling market in Europe.

Asia-Pacific grows at the highest rate in revenue in the lithium-ion battery recycling market. It is estimated to reach an expected USD 8,930 million by 2030 at a CAGR of 40.8% during the lithium-ion battery recycling forecast period. The major contributors to this region's market growth are China, Japan, India, South Korea, and Australia. Furthermore, the rapid growth of the Asia-population Pacific and its economy propels the lithium-ion battery industry, which will increase demand for battery recycling in the region.

To Gather Additional Insights on the Regional Analysis of the Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Market @

Top 10 Key Players in Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Market

Ganfeng Lithium Co., Ltd.American Battery Technology CompanyAccuracy Recycling GmbHAkkuser OyDuesenfeld GmbHLi-Cycle Corp.Fortum CorporationRetriev Technologies, Inc.Lithion Recycling, Inc.Umicore

Market News



In June 2021, Li-Cycle Corp. partnered with Renewance to expand services for the energy storage market. This will strengthen the position of the company in the energy storage market.

In May 2021 , Li-Cycle Corp. signed an agreement with Ultium Cells LLC (a joint venture of General Motors and LG Energy Solution). This agreement aimed at recycling up to 100% of the scrap generated by battery cell manufacturing at Ultium's Lordstown, Ohio mega-factory In March 2021 , Lithion Recycling, Inc. signed an agreement with Hyundai Canada. This agreement aimed to recycle hybrid, plug-in hybrid, and electric vehicle batteries made up of lithium-ion by implementing a newly developed lithium process.

Market Segmentation

By Battery Chemistry



Lithium-Iron Phosphate

Lithium-Manganese Oxide

Lithium-Nickel-Cobalt-Aluminum Oxide

Lithium-Nickel-Manganese Cobalt Lithium-Titanate Oxide

By Source



Electric Vehicles

Electronics

Power Tools Others

By Recycling Process



Hydrometallurgical Process

Physical/Mechanical Process Pyrometallurgy Process

By End-User



Automotive

Non-Automotive

Industrial Consumer Electronics

By Regions



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific LAMEA

Get Detailed Market Segmentation @

About Straits Research Pvt. Ltd.

Straits Research is a market intelligence company providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision-makers. Straits Research Pvt. Ltd. provides actionable market research data, especially designed and presented for decision-making and ROI.

Whether you are looking at business sectors in the next town or crosswise over continents, we understand the significance of being acquainted with the client's purchase. We overcome our clients' issues by recognizing and deciphering the target group and generating leads with utmost precision. We seek to collaborate with our clients to deliver a broad spectrum of results through a blend of market and business research approaches.

For more information on your target market, please contact us below:

Phone: +1 646 480 7505 (the U.S.)

+91 8087085354 (APAC)

+44 208 068 9665 (the U.K.)

Email: ...

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter