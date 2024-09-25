Linda B. Riddle Of The Wise Woman Mentor To Be Featured On Close Up Radio

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

PORTSMOUTH, VA, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- It's inevitable that along with happy times, we will experience hardships and suffering throughout the course of our lives. We all know the feeling of being“slightly off” after relationship breakups, the car accident years ago, childhood wounds, or whatever traumatic circumstance we may have experienced. Hoping to numb our pain and stop the hurting, many of us turn to things like drugs, alcohol, overeating, and smoking, habits that eventually cause and only add to our misery. What so many of us don't realize is through the remarkable power of energy healing which clears negative blockages and imbalances within our body's energy pathway, we can discover the key to our absolute best health and well-being. By seeking the help of trained professionals, we can heal our symptoms and complaints and finally move towards wholeness, body, mind, and soul.

Owner of the healing practice The Wise Woman Mentor, Linda's work unites people with their higher selves and true purpose bringing health, inner strength and remarkable vitality. Linda B. Riddle is a highly sought after Emotion CodeTM, Body CodeTM Belief CodeTM Practitioner and a Certified DreamBuilderTM Coach and Life MasteryTM Consultant.

According to Linda, we all have the capability to do our own healing work and that's why receiving energy sessions is absolutely invaluable to achieving our best mind, body, and spirit possible.

Dedicated to helping us heal as quickly and effectively as possible, Linda recognizes that a high percentage of our illness and diseases are rooted in a disconnect with our subconscious mind.. In fact, when we feel sick the only way to heal effectively, she says, is by cleansing and restoring balance to our energy centers. That no matter what we are going through, don't let life pin us down or paralyze us.

The Emotion, Body, and Belief Code, is a transformative approach that gently helps us let go of trauma in a holistic manner. By releasing long-held burdens, Linda helps us find our way to a more enlightened, joyful self, filled with positivity and self-love. Imagine waking up each morning and navigating the day with a sense of calm, more resilient, and feeling less burdened from anxiety and stress.

While Linda wholeheartedly encourages us to focus on a healthy diet and lifestyle, exercising more, getting more sleep, and so forth, she emphasizes that only by releasing toxic emotions and other imbalances in the body we can finally be free of all the bottled up grief and inner turmoil that has been blocking us from achieving inner peace, clarity, and a joyful abundant life.

As a life coach, Linda's passion is also focused on working with women to help them break free from self-sabotage, limiting beliefs, unloving behaviors, negative self-talk, and anything else stopping them from fulfilling their greatest potential. Her powerful conversations with her clients lead to positive change. Unlike therapy, which typically focuses on healing wounds and traumas, her coaching focuses on the present and the future empowering women to live life to the fullest.

In Linda's sessions, we are guided to connect with our internal state, so we begin to radiate and love ourselves more fully and unconditionally. Through her energy work, strategies, and guidance, she expertly, compassionately, and with a gentle understanding helps us reframe our limiting and negative thoughts to healthy, positive ones.

Linda's mission is to help us live the most authentic, joyful lives possible connecting to our true selves from a place of pure love.

Known for her warm, kind, and down-to-earth nature she instantly puts her clients at ease. In her, we find profound insight, wisdom, and direction towards the most loving life decisions. It brings her great happiness to accompany us all on that special journey.

