Latest Management Contract Brings Sentral Assets Under Management To Over $4 Billion

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Ten310 in Century City adds to Sentral's successful blend of long- and short-term apartments with hospitality-inspired amenities

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sentral , the leading full-building residential hospitality operator, has been named the management company for Ten310 , a new boutique living concept developed by a California Landmark Group (CLG) affiliate. Designed by Abramson Architects, the 94-unit building will offer amenities including a speakeasy, rooftop pool and lounge spaces, valet parking, center, and daily breakfast for residents. Located in Century City, Ten310 is easily walkable to destinations including the Westfield Century City mall, all Century City Office buildings, and the future LA Metro D Line. Century City also boasts highly rated schools and daycare centers.

Ten310, Los Angeles

"Ten310 is a welcome addition to Sentral's portfolio of prestigious properties in covetable neighborhoods," said Lisa Yeh, Sentral President. "We look forward to expanding our winning blend of furnished and unfurnished apartments inspired by upscale hotels–which has been a bright spot for building owners during uncertain times for the real estate industry."

With the addition of Ten310 to Sentral's portfolio, the firm now has more than $4 billion in assets under management (AUM). Sentral's unique business model is proven to consistently boost revenue for multifamily properties in some of the most desirable neighborhoods across the country. Sentral will book over $400 million of revenue by the end of 2024 while maintaining industry-leading reputation scores. Of that figure, $45 million in revenue will come from furnished units–an increase of 61 percent over the last two years. Scheduled to begin leasing later this year, Ten310 will include 20 furnished apartments available for shorter-term stays.

"Our vision is to create world-class communities, and Sentral is the perfect partner to help bring that vision to life at Ten310," said Ken Kahan, CEO of California Landmark Group. "From resort-style amenities to superior service to incredible communal spaces that foster connection, Ten310 will offer an unparalleled living experience in Century City."

Sentral recently announced management agreements at properties including The Sutton

in Portland, Oregon; Otonomus Hotel

in Las Vegas and Alloy in Phoenix as it continues to grow across the United States. Sentral now services 36 communities in 22 vibrant cities across the country.

About Sentral

Sentral is the leading full-building residential hospitality operator, maximizing NOI lift for Class A owners through superior performance and enhanced experience. Sentral is redefining home for the modern renter by transforming upscale, multifamily properties into dynamic communities in the nation's most coveted cities. Sentral delivers flexible living services, authentic local experiences, premium amenities, community connection for residents and guests, and a tech-enabled platform that enhances operational efficiency. The company manages over $4 billion in Class A multifamily assets. It is backed by world-class firms in technology, hospitality, and real estate, including ICONIQ Capital, Highgate Hotels, and Ascendant Capital Partners. Sentral is headquartered in San Francisco and Denver.

About California Landmark Group (CLG)

CLG is a distinguished real estate developer recognized for transforming urban landscapes through innovative and sustainable residential, commercial, and mixed-use projects. Specializing in creating dynamic communities in the heart of California's most sought-after neighborhoods, CLG brings a commitment to excellence in design, quality construction, and community integration. Having developed over 3 million square feet, their diverse portfolio spans luxury apartment homes, creative office spaces, and adaptive reuse developments, positioning CLG as a leader in modern urban living. CLG is headquartered in Los Angeles. Californialandmark @byclgliving

