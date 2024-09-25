Peru’S Pension Shake-Up: Minimum Payouts And Restricted Withdrawals

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Peru has ushered in a new era for its pension system with the Law of Modernization of the Pension System.



This groundbreaking legislation introduces significant changes that affect both current and future retirees. The reform aims to enhance equity and sustainability in pension access for all citizens.



Peru's pension system has two main components. The ONP (Oficina de Normalización Previsional) is a government-managed, solidarity-based scheme.



Current workers' contributions fund the pensions of retirees. In contrast, the AFP (Administradoras de Fondos de Pensiones) is a private system.



Individual accounts are managed by private administrators, offering more investment options. However, returns in the AFP system depend on market performance.







The new law establishes a minimum monthly pension of S/600 for workers affiliated with both national and private pension systems.



This change benefits those who have made at least 240 contributions and refrain from withdrawals after the law's enactment. ONP pensioners will also see their benefits increase to S/600.



A novel "consumption pension" feature allocates 1% of electronic receipts to the consumer's pension fund. This initiative will initially receive support from public funds.

Peru's Pension Reform

The law sets an annual consumption cap of eight tax units, equivalent to 41,200 soles. Automatic enrollment in the pension system now applies to all citizens turning 18.



They will join the ONP unless they explicitly choose an AFP. This move aims to increase pension coverage among young workers.



The reform also opens up competition in the private pension system. Banks, insurers, and other financial institutions can now compete with AFPs to manage pension funds.



This change responds to longstanding criticisms of the four AFPs that have dominated the private pension market. It promises more options and potentially better returns for contributors.



Perhaps the most controversial aspect of the reform is the prohibition of large withdrawals upon retirement. New affiliates and those under 40 can no longer access 95.5% of their accumulated funds.



Instead, they must choose between a lifetime or programmed pension. This comprehensive reform marks a significant shift in Peru 's pension landscape.



It balances the need for sustainable retirement funding with expanded options for contributors. The changes aim to secure a more stable financial future for Peru's aging population.

MENAFN25092024007421016031ID1108713652