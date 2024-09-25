Turkish President expresses Turkey’s readiness to deepen its "long-standing" relationship with Germany

(MENAFN) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has expressed Turkey’s readiness to deepen its "long-standing" relationship with Germany, highlighting the importance of bilateral cooperation during a meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on the sidelines of the 79th session of the UN General Assembly in New York. This encounter served as a platform to discuss various pressing issues, including the ongoing Israeli in Palestine, revitalizing Turkey’s European Union membership process, and broader regional and global concerns.



During their discussion, Erdogan emphasized the strong alliance between Turkey and Germany, indicating that both nations are actively engaged in efforts to enhance cooperation across multiple sectors. He stated, "Turkey is ready for steps that will benefit both countries," reinforcing the commitment to mutual growth and collaboration.



A key point of contention raised by Erdogan was the need to revitalize Turkey’s relations with the EU. He called on Germany to lend its support, particularly in resolving visa issues that have been a source of frustration for Turkish citizens. Turkish officials have voiced concerns about the lengthy delays in visa processing, as well as the frequent issuance of short-term visas or outright denials without adequate explanations.



On the topic of escalating violence in the region, Erdogan condemned Israel's actions, asserting that the country is perpetuating a cycle of violence while violating international law and human rights. He criticized the support provided to Israel by Western nations, claiming it has led to unprecedented violence in Gaza and emboldened Israel’s aggressive stance.



The meeting underscores Turkey’s strategic intent to bolster its partnerships in the face of global challenges while advocating for humanitarian principles in ongoing conflicts. As both nations look to navigate complex geopolitical landscapes, the call for enhanced dialogue and cooperation remains at the forefront of their agenda.

