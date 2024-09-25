White House asserts that resolution to Israel-Hezbollah tensions 'achievable and urgent'

(MENAFN) The White House has asserted that a resolution to the escalating tensions between Israel and Hezbollah is "both achievable and urgent," following a wave of intense Israeli bombardments in Lebanon that have resulted in nearly 500 fatalities. During a press briefing aboard Air Force One, spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre emphasized the United States' steadfast commitment to Israel's security in the face of threats from Iran-backed groups, including Hezbollah.



Jean-Pierre noted that the ongoing conflict along the Blue Line—a demarcation line separating Israel and Lebanon, as well as the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights—has persisted for far too long. She stressed that a quick and diplomatic resolution is in the best interests of all parties involved. "We need to see a diplomatic resolution," she reiterated, indicating that this will be a continuous call from President Biden.



On the ground, Israel has significantly intensified its airstrikes across various regions of Lebanon, asserting that the operations are aimed specifically at Hezbollah targets. As of Monday evening, the death toll had reached at least 492, including 35 children, with 1,645 additional injuries reported. Thousands of civilians have been displaced as a result of the ongoing bombardment.



The Israeli military reported that it had targeted over 1,100 Hezbollah sites in the previous 24 hours, employing more than 1,400 different munitions during approximately 650 air sorties. In response to the devastation, Lebanon’s caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati condemned the Israeli strikes as part of a broader agenda to destroy Lebanese communities and eliminate green spaces throughout the country.



The urgency expressed by the White House reflects a growing concern about the humanitarian implications of the conflict, as well as the potential for further regional destabilization. The call for diplomatic engagement aims to mitigate the immediate crisis and pave the way for a more sustainable peace in the region.

