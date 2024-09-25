Turkey’s request for UN reform gets exhibited across streets of NYC

(MENAFN) As New York City welcomes world leaders and diplomats for the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's call for reforming the United Nations has taken center stage, prominently displayed across the city's streets. Mottos emphasizing a more inclusive global governance system have been showcased on digital screen trucks throughout the metropolis.



Phrases such as "Beyond Five: Building a Global System for Everyone," "A Global System Beyond Five: A Fairer Future for Everyone," and "A Reformed UN for a Fairer World" reflect Turkey’s vision for a more equitable international order. Other messages, including "Turkey: A Partner in Humanitarian Aid and Sustainable Development," "For a Fair World, Together in Every Step," and "Building Bridges of Humanity for a Better Tomorrow," further underscore the nation's commitment to global cooperation.



The campaign has been coordinated by Turkey’s Directorate of Communications, aiming to draw attention to the pressing need for reform within the United Nations framework. Erdogan first popularized the slogan "The world is bigger than five" in 2013, a critique directed at the five permanent members of the United Nations Security Council. Turkey argues that the veto power wielded by these countries significantly diminishes the organization's effectiveness and fails to represent the diverse interests of the global community.



By bringing this message to the streets of New York, Turkey is not only advocating for a transformation within the United Nations but also positioning itself as a proactive player in international humanitarian efforts and sustainable development. The visual campaign serves as a reminder of the ongoing debates surrounding the need for a more representative and effective global governance system, resonating with leaders and citizens alike.

