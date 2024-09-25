Austrian Chancellor Urges Citizens To Vote In Upcoming Parliamentary Elections

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) VIENNA, Sept 25 (KUNA) -- Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer urged his citizens to take part in the parliamentary which will be held across Austria next Sunday, 29th of September.

According to the local and national television, Nehammer pointed out in a speech that to ensure the country's stability, there needs to be a vast participation from the citizens in the elections.

He considered his conservative Austrian People's Party the only party capable of achieving the necessary stability for Austria during these times.

Nehammer also spoke about illegal immigration in his speech, stressing the need for international cooperation to help combat it, by strengthening the protection of the EU's external borders, implementing asylum procedures in safe third world countries and working on signing more migrant return agreements.

He also defended Austria's decision to join the European Sky Shield Initiative (ESSI), an integrated European air defence system, considering it non-conflicting with Austrian neutrality, but a way for the country to protect itself. (end)

