Panera And PEPSI® Give Unlimited Sip Club Members More Ways To Escape With The Ultimate Holiday

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The Unlimited Sips, Ultimate Trips Sweepstakes Takes Restorative Moments to a Whole New Level, Rewarding Members with a Chance at a Relaxing European Getaway and Other Prizes

ST. LOUIS, Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Summer may officially be over but that doesn't mean your vacation dreams have to be. On the heels of the fall equinox, Panera and PEPSI® are joining forces to give guests more ways to escape, both in their local Panera bakery-cafe and to their dream destinations with their latest giveaway.

Panera's Unlimited Sip Club members are no strangers to a daily escape, choosing from more than 20 unlimited beverages for a refreshing break whenever they like. This fall, Panera and Pepsi are inspiring more members to take a break and get closer to their next escape with every visit, bite and sip via the Unlimited Sips, Ultimate Trips sweepstakes. Whether you're thinking of Italy while eating a Toasted Italiano Sandwich, channeling Greece with Mediterranean Greens with Grains Salad, or dreaming about France savoring a Croissant Bacon, Egg and Cheese Sandwich-Unlimited Sip Club wants to take you there.

From September 25 through October 31, 2024, members who opt in to participate in the sweepstakes will receive an entry for a chance to win a variety of prizes when they spend $7 or more. Simply visit panerabread/UnlimitedSipsUltimateTrips to opt in, or, for iOS app users, visit the Panera app and activate the Unlimited Sips, Ultimate Trips tile to opt in, and then place an order of at least $7 to earn an entry.* The Unlimited Sips, Ultimate Trips Sweepstakes will select over 300 winners to receive:



One of three grand prizes for a trip (including flight, hotel, meal stipend and excursions) with choice to visit Italy, Greece or France for the winner and a guest.

$500 travel gift card valid for hotel stays, flights and more (first prize)

Weekly giveaways including:



Free Unlimited Sip Club annual membership for a year



$500 in Panera egift cards Three-piece luggage set and noise canceling earbuds, with either PEPSI® or STARRY® branding.

The Unlimited Sip Club is designed to help guests get their break, from their Pepsi favorites to Panera's original crafted beverages, saving members over $100 monthly**. New Unlimited Sip Club members can save even more with three months free on a monthly membership when they sign up by October 31, 2024†.

MyPanera members can subscribe today via the Panera website , mobile app , and kiosk.

*NO PURCHASE NECESSARY . MyPanera® members who are legal residents of the 48 continental U.S. (D.C.) ,18 +. Ends 10/31/24. Must visit Panerabread/UnlimitedSipsUltimateTrips to participate and see entry requirements, how to enter without purchase, odds of winning, & prize details.

Void in Alaska, Hawaii and where prohibited.

** OVER $100/MONTH SAVINGS . The potential cost savings of over $100/month is calculated based on one daily redemption of a large (30 oz) eligible beverage with an average price of $3.99 (plus tax) during a 30-day period minus your monthly subscription fee of $14.99/month (plus tax) at participating Panera bakery-cafes. For complete details and program restrictions and requirements, visit: .

† 3MONTHSFREE : Offer valid only for a new subscriber, which is a person that has never had an Unlimited Sip Club subscription through any name, email address, address, or phone number, that signs up for a monthly Unlimited Sip Club subscription through 11:59 p.m. CST October 31, 2024 will receive their first three months of an Unlimited Sip Club monthly subscription for free. Offer will be revoked if Panera determines, in its sole discretion, that person has ever had an Unlimited Sip Club subscription for any amount of time. Offer may expire without notice due to error, fraud, computer error, electronic or technical malfunctions, or other unforeseen circumstances. Other restrictions may apply.

UNLIMITED SIP CLUB TERMS: Unlimited Sip Club subscription is available for registration and redemption in participating U.S. Panera Bread bakery-cafes. Must be MyPanera member and at least 18 years of age to register. Registration available online only (including in-cafe kiosk). You may cancel at any time. If you do not cancel either before your renewal date or the expiration of any promotional or trial subscription offer, your stored payment method will automatically be charged $14.99 plus tax for a monthly subscription and will be charged on a recurring monthly basis every 30 days thereafter. To cancel subscription online, visit Manage Subscription section at or on the Panera Bread app. Subscription provides eligible subscribers the following subscription benefits: drip hot coffee, iced coffee, hot tea, fountain soda beverages, and bubbler drinks (e.g., iced teas, lemonades, and other bubbler beverages) once every two hours during normal bakery-cafe business hours, including unlimited refills. Beverages may vary by location and time of day. Excludes all other beverages, including, without limitation, packaged beverages, smoothies, frozen blended drinks, hot chocolate, cold brew iced coffee, and espresso and cappuccino beverages. Customizations, including, without limitation, added espresso and syrups (e.g., vanilla, chocolate, cinnamon, and caramel) are not included in subscription monthly or annual price. Upcharges apply. Other additions (e.g., milk, skim milk, almond milk, half & half, and sweeteners) are included in monthly or annual subscription price, but availability may vary by location and time of day. Limit one subscription per person. Excludes catering orders and orders placed on third-party delivery sites. Panera reserves the right in its sole discretion to offer additional or different subscription benefits to members based on geographic location, home bakery-cafe, program participation, period of recurring subscription, or other criteria. Other restrictions may apply. Visit here for complete terms: .

About Panera Bread

Our first bakery-cafe opened in 1987, founded with a secret sourdough starter and the belief that the best part of bread is sharing it. That vision led to the invention of the Fast Casual category with Panera at the forefront, serving as America's kitchen table centered around our delicious menu of chef-curated recipes that are crafted with care by our team members. We make food that we are proud to serve our own families, from crave-worthy soups, salads and sandwiches to mac and cheese and sweets. Each recipe is filled with ingredients we feel good about and none of those we don't because we are committed to serving our guests food that feels good in the moment and long after. While our company is now nearly 2,200 bakery-cafes strong, our values and belief in the lasting power of a great meal remain as strong as ever. We spend each day filling bellies, building empowered teams and inspiring communities. Nothing beats breaking bread together.

As of

August 27, 2024

there were 2,172 bakery-cafes, company and franchise, in 48 states and

Washington D.C., and in

Ontario, Canada, operating under the Panera Bread® or Saint Louis Bread Co.® names. Panera Bread is part of Panera Brands, one of the largest fast casual restaurant companies in the U.S., comprised of Panera Bread®, Caribou Coffee® and Einstein Bros.® Bagels. For more information, visit panerabread or find us on Twitter (@panerabread), Facebook (facebook/panerabread) Instagram (@panerabread) or TikTok (@panerabread).

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $91 billion in net revenue in 2023, driven by a complementary beverage and convenient foods portfolio that includes Lay's, Doritos, Cheetos, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Mountain Dew, Quaker, Starry and SodaStream. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including many iconic brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.



Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Beverages and Convenient Foods by Winning with pep+ (PepsiCo Positive). pep+ is our strategic end-to-end transformation that puts sustainability and human capital at the center of how we will create value and growth by operating within planetary boundaries and inspiring positive change for planet and people. For more information, visit

, and follow on

X ,

Instagram ,

Facebook , and

LinkedIn @PepsiCo.



Media Contact

Panera PR

[email protected]

SOURCE Panera Bread

