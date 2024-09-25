Hyundai Motor partners with Samsung Electronics for software-defined cars

(MENAFN) Hyundai Motor, South Korea's largest automaker, along with its affiliate Kia Corp., has partnered with tech giant Samsung Electronics to enhance the integration between software-defined (SDVs) and smartphones. The official signing ceremony for this strategic technology partnership took place on Wednesday, signaling a collaborative effort as Hyundai and Kia develop their next-generation infotainment system in conjunction with Hyundai's global software center, 42dot. This partnership aims to leverage Samsung's technological expertise to create a more connected driving experience.



As part of this collaboration, Hyundai and Kia plan to utilize Samsung's SmartThings internet of things (IoT) platform to facilitate connectivity between SDVs and smartphones. This initiative includes the introduction of a global vehicle location tracking service that employs Samsung's SmartThings Find platform, which operates as a crowdsourced network of hundreds of millions of Samsung Galaxy devices. Utilizing Bluetooth Low Energy technology, this service will enable drivers to locate their vehicles more efficiently if they are lost or stolen.



Furthermore, the integration will allow vehicles to be added to the connected SmartThings ecosystem, enabling drivers to optimize their home conditions while driving. For instance, they will be able to control Samsung’s air conditioning and other smart devices, ensuring that their homes are comfortable upon their arrival. This functionality reflects a broader vision of connectivity that integrates automotive and home technologies seamlessly.



In addition to location tracking and home integration, Samsung plans to work with Hyundai and Kia to offer a variety of artificial intelligence (AI)-based services. This includes expanding the use of SmartThings for in-vehicle health monitoring through cameras and Galaxy devices, as well as creating solutions that integrate with smart apartment technologies. This comprehensive approach aims to enhance user convenience and safety, positioning Hyundai and Kia at the forefront of automotive innovation in the digital age.

