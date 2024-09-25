Police Shows Aftermath Of Russian Strikes On Sumy Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The of Sumy region recorded 247 strikes from various types of weapons in the region over the past day; one person was killed, one wounded, houses and facilities were damaged.

The National Police office in Sumy region posted this on , Ukrinform reports.

"During the past 24 hours, the Russian military once again shelled the territory of the region. In total, 247 strikes from various types of weapons were recorded," the post reads.

The police added that due to Russian shelling, one civilian was killed and another was injured.

Also, nine private households, a hangar of one of the agricultural companies, a heating pipe, premises of sawmills, a workshop building of one of the enterprises, a farm, and a low-pressure gas pipeline were damaged.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on September 24, Russian troops attacked a private house in Sumy region with a drone killing its owner.