Zelensky Discusses With Erdogan Türkiye's Involvement In Ukraine Recovery

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine discussed with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan the implementation of the Peace Formula, as well as the involvement of Turkish businesses in Ukraine reconstruction efforts.

This was reported by the Ukrainian President's Office , Ukrinform saw.

"Special attention was given to enhancing bilateral trade, economic, and cooperation, as well as involving Türkiye and Turkish companies in the reconstruction of Ukraine," the report reads.

The two leaders discussed in detail the implementation of the Peace Formula and emphasized the importance of ensuring freedom of navigation in the Black Sea and Türkiye's“key role” in implementing the relevant point of the Formula related to food security.

Zelensky invited Erdogan to visit Ukraine, the press service noted.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Volodymyr Zelensky discussed with the President of Finland Alexander Stubb the issues of bilateral defense cooperation, including the joint production of drones and the exchange of experience in the relevant field.

Photo: President's Office