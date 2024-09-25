Addsecure Awarded Frost & Sullivan's 2024 Europe Market Leadership Award For Driving Innovation In The European Fleet Management Space

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) AddSecure leads the European fleet management services with its innovative solutions, leveraging artificial intelligence and a strong software-as-a-service model to enhance operational efficiency and customer satisfaction.

recently researched the fleet management services industry and, based on its findings, recognizes AddSecure

with the 2024 Europe Leadership Award. AddSecure is a market-leading secure data and critical communications solution provider with an extensive IoT offering including fleet management, transport management, and video telematics solutions that optimize performance and enhance business success.

AddSecure offers a full-featured suite of sophisticated solutions that deliver tailor-made and data-driven services to meet ever-growing industry needs. Through a robust software-as-a-service (SaaS) model, the company delivers its solutions in scalable packages-such as FMS Lite, FMS Plus, and FMS Pro-that cater to businesses of all sizes. This streamlined, package-based service model ensures that its customers receive high-quality, scalable solutions tailored to their needs.

AddSecure leverages AI-powered features for route optimization, automatic trailer coupling and an electronic proof of delivery (ePod) system to provide customers with real-time insights and automation capabilities that streamline operations and reduce costs. Examples of other innovative products include the RoadHero solution for digital claims management and the SaaS based Transport Management System (TMS), It significantly improves fleet performance and customer satisfaction while meeting ongoing fleet management challenges. Additionally, the company's strategic acquisitions across Europe have significantly expanded its geographic footprint, portfolio, and business capabilities, ensuring sustained market growth in the next few years.

"AddSecure Group plans to grow its annual revenues from €200 million in 2023 to €500 million in 2027 in two ways. The first involves further geographic expansion by taking advantage of the fragmented nature of the European transport and logistics industries. The second is expansion into new transport and IoT verticals by leveraging digitalization and technology trends such as electrification, micro-mobility, and video telematics," said Jack Palmer, principal consultant for Frost & Sullivan's mobility practice.

AddSecure's research and development (R&D) strategy supports its rapid growth and expansive portfolio. The company consistently invests in cutting-edge technologies like IoT connectivity to enhance the value of its offerings and strengthen its leadership in the industry. As a result, this focus on innovation and expansion enabled AddSecure to adapt to the rapidly changing landscape of the transport and logistics industry and become one of the undisputed fleet management services leaders.

"One of the main challenges is coordinating the R&D efforts of the many businesses it has been formed from. AI is one enabler that AddSecure's management believes holds benefits across the entire product portfolio," noted Palmer.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has developed an innovative element in a product by leveraging leading-edge technologies. The award recognizes the value-added features/benefits of the product and the increased ROI it offers customers, which, in turn, raises customer acquisition and overall market penetration potential.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, megatrends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion .

About AddSecure

AddSecure

is a leading European provider of secure IoT connectivity and end-to-end solutions. We help customers optimize their operations, drive business value, and secure vital functions.

By combining connected, data-driven, and sensor-based solutions with best-in-class expertise, we meet our customers' needs regardless of industry. We provide both managed services and connect any device in need of secure communications and data transfer. Imagination is the only limit.

Our secure IoT solutions are used within the areas of buildings, alarms, transportation and logistics, personal safety and security, health care, construction, municipalities, schools, rescue services, power grids, and more.

AddSecure's headquarters is in Stockholm, Sweden. Our main market is Europe, yet we serve customers worldwide. With over 1,000 employees, we help make the world safer, smarter, and more sustainable.

AddSecure is majority-owned by Funds, managed by Castik Capital , a European private equity fund with a long-term approach to value creation.

