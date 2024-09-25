Qatar Attends High-Level Ministerial Session On Development And AI

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

New York: The State of Qatar participated in a high-level ministerial session chaired by US Secretary of State H E Antony Blinken, titled 'Advancing Sustainable Development through Safe, Secure, and Trustworthy AI.'

The session was held within the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

Minister of Communications and Information H E Mohammed bin Ali Al Mannai represented Qatar in the session. A new partnership between the public and private sectors and leading companies, including Amazon, Anthropic, Google, IBM, Meta, Microsoft, Nvidia, and OpenAI, was announced during the session to expand access to artificial intelligence. This initiative, known as the“Partnership for Global Inclusivity on AI,” aims to bridge gaps in three key areas: compute, capacity, and context, which are key components for advancing equity through AI. This collaboration is considered an important step toward a more inclusive future in AI.

The Minister took part in the World Economic Forum session, entitled“Bridging the AI Gap: Strategies for Inclusive Growth and Development,” which gathered global leaders and experts to discuss the widening disparities in AI adoption and innovation among countries.

In his address, His Excellency reaffirmed Qatar's dedication to leveraging AI as a catalyst for inclusive growth, underscoring the Digital Agenda 2030 and ongoing efforts to close the digital divide through targeted investments in AI infrastructure, education, and public-private partnerships.

These engagements illustrate Qatars proactive approach to global dialogues on technology, sustainability, and inclusive growth.

MCIT remains committed to fostering a digital landscape that ensures safe, secure, and equitable access to technology for all.