Politics With Michelle Grattan: Richard Holden Says No Interest Rate Fall Likely For 12 Months
Date
9/25/2024 5:06:21 AM
Author:
Michelle Grattan
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
For many Australians, the COVID-19 pandemic has become a fading memory as the world has moved away from lockdowns and masks. However, its lasting impacts, including persistent inflation, remain.
Academic economists Steven Hamilton and Richard Holden, in their just-published book, Australia's Pandemic Exceptionalism , examine how Australia fared in handling the COVID crisis in its economic and health policies.
We're joined on the podcast by Holden to talk about the book and also Australia's economic outlook, during what has been a big week for economic news.
On COVID, Hamilton and Holden found a mixed picture: Australia scored highly in its economic response but fell down on its vaccine procurement and provision of RATs.
On the RBA and inflation, Holden agrees with this week's decision to hold rates but believes they should have risen earlier at least once more:
On when interest rates will start moving down, Holden gives a grim assessment:
Holden warns against RBA Governor Michele Bullock making predictions of future rate moves:
On the government potentially making changes to negative gearing, Holden outlines why it could be a good idea:
Inflation
RBA
Josh Frydenberg
Politics with Michelle Grattan
COVID-19
MENAFN25092024000199003603ID1108712776
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.