(MENAFN- Watermelon Communications) Dubai – September 24, 2024: Under the esteemed patronage of His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance & Coexistence, the IIFA Awards return for an iconic third edition on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, from September 27th to 29th, 2024, at the renowned Etihad Arena. In partnership with the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi and Miral, the 24th Edition of the IIFA Festival is set to be a historic celebration of cinematic excellence, promising to be the grandest yet, bringing together superstars across five legendary industries.

As the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards celebrates 24 years of cinematic excellence, the festivities will commence with the IIFA Utsavam Awards on Friday, September 27th, shining a spotlight on the brilliance of South Indian cinema. Following this, the IIFA Awards will take place on Saturday, September 28th, honoring the finest talents in Hindi cinema in a spectacular, sold-out celebration of glamour and stardom. The festival will culminate in grand style with the much-anticipated IIFA Rocks on Sunday, September 29th, a vibrant celebration of music, fashion, and entertainment that promises to leave a lasting impression.

Mr Andre Timmins, Founder/Director, IIFA stated, “We are thrilled to unite the grandeur of Indian cinema for a historic star-studded celebration of five iconic industries this 27th -29th September, our biggest and most spectacular IIFA Festival yet. This year’s IIFA will be a celebration of unprecedented scale, transcending cinematic boundaries with the convergence of Hindi Cinema and South Indian cinema, set against Yas Island’s unmatched hospitality and breath-taking backdrop as a premier international destination.

He added, “The excitement is palpable as tickets for IIFA Awards night have sold out! Get ready for unforgettable moments, mesmerizing performances, and a cultural extravaganza during our star-studded three-day IIFA Festival. This galactic celebration of cinema will captivate audiences worldwide and leave a lasting global impact. A true testament to the unparalleled appeal of Yas Island, IIFA 2024 festival will foster meaningful connections, offer unique networking opportunities, and celebrate the visionaries who have shaped the global entertainment landscape, setting the stage for an extraordinary journey to 2025.”





MENAFN25092024004053011591ID1108712772