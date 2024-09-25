São Paulo’S Real Estate: Low Bubble Risk Despite Recent Price Uptick
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The 2024 UBS Global Real estate Bubble index ranks São Paulo as the fairest among 25 major cities. With a score of 0.04, the Brazilian metropolis boasts the lowest bubble risk in the index.
UBS Wealth Management divides cities into four risk groups based on their real estate markets. São Paulo sits comfortably in the low-risk category, showing remarkable market stability.
The index considers factors like property prices relative to local incomes. It reveals a global trend of decreasing bubble risks. Since 2022, average property prices have dropped by 15% due to widespread interest rate hikes.
Claudio Saputelli from UBS notes that cities with high bubble risks before saw the biggest price drops. Yet, some cities still face significant bubble risks despite the overall decline.
Miami leads as the priciest real estate market, scoring 1.79 in the high-risk category. Its property prices have jumped 50% since 2019, with a 7% rise in the last year.
Tokyo and Zurich also fall into the high-risk group. Meanwhile, Dubai shows the largest year-over-year increase in the index. Its score rose from 0.14 to 0.64 in a year, with prices climbing 17%.
São Paulo's real estate prices increased slightly by 2% over the past year. However, they remain 20% below their 2014 peak. High interest rates make renting more appealin than buying in Brazil.
The UBS report notes strong demand for well-located housing in São Paulo, backed by solid economic growth. Yet, high inflation and potential rate hikes limit real house price appreciation in the city.
Globally, the real estate market may recover as interest rates fall in many countries. UBS analyst Matthias Holzhey believes economic outlook will shape future price trends.
Brazil's unique economic situation, with high inflation and possible Selic rate increases, may affect São Paulo's real estate differently. This contrasts with the expected global trends in the coming months.
