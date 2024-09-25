Türkiye calls on businesspeople to benefit from investment prospects

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, Türkiye’s trade minister declared that latest statistics are the most noticeable signs of the strength and stability of the country’s economy, calling on businesspeople to benefit from prospects in his nation.



Foreign investors are going to assist in enhancing nationwide attempts for increased output, exports, as well as more welfare, Omer Bolat further mention in the 15th Türkiye Investment Conference in New York.



Referring to the big drop in the nation’s current account deficit, he stated that this is a prominent accomplishment, driven chiefly by Türkiye's foreign exchange performance in commodities and services.



Türkiye's stock of international trade is increasing in relation to both goods and services, and attained record highs by the end of 2023, he declared, further mentioning that the nation is going to keep progressing.



Regarding investments, Türkiye presents an even more optimistic outlook due to its financial accomplishments, he stated.



Türkiye is currently positioned as a regional hub for global companies, and as supply chains undergo redefinition, the country will strengthen its role as a production and distribution center for Europe, he emphasized.



Türkiye's trade ties with the US enhanced throughout the past 10 years, and both parties are paying attention to further hastening the rising momentum and doing everything possible to hit their goal of USD100 billion in two-sided trade, Bolat explained.

