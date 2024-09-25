Housing prices in US increases 4.5 percent in July yr/yr

(MENAFN) prices in the US, the biggest in the whole world, increased by 4.5 percent in July on an annual basis, the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) reported on Tuesday.



In addition, on a monthly basis, housing prices experienced a modest surge of 0.1 percent in July as well, the agency further mentioned.



It declared: "For the nine census divisions, seasonally adjusted monthly price changes from June 2024 to July 2024 ranged from -0.7 percent in the South Atlantic division to +0.9 percent in the East North Central and New England divisions."



"The 12-month changes were all positive, ranging from +1.6 percent in the West South Central division to +7.5 percent in the East North Central division," it further stated.



The agency's deputy director, Anju Vajja, declared that US housing prices demonstrated slight movement for the third month in a row, further stating that slowly decreasing mortgage rates and moderately steady house prices may enhance access to housing in the United States.

