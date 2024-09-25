Minister Of State At Ministry Of Foreign Affairs Meets Several Officials In New York

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE of State at the of Foreign Affairs, Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al Khulaifi, held today separate meetings with several officials, on the sidelines of the 79th United Nations General Assembly in New York.

His Excellency met with Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Republic of Rwanda Dr. Vincent Biruta, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Cooperation and African Integration of the Republic of Togo, Robert Dussey, and Director General of the International Atomic Agency, Rafael Grossi.

The meetings discussed cooperation relations and ways to boost them and the latest regional and international development.

