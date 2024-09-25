Wildfires Force Evacuations In Quito As President Cancels UN Visit

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Daniel Noboa, Ecuador's president, has cut short his United Nations visit to address a pressing climate crisis back home.



Wildfires have erupted across the country, with some suspected to be deliberately set. Noboa declared the situation as the worst climate emergency in decades, demanding urgent action at all levels.



Quito, Ecuador's capita , has been hit particularly hard. A fierce blaze began on September 24th, consuming brush and mountainous areas near major roads.



The fire's intensity has forced the evacuation of 100 families and two firefighters. Fortunately, no fatalities have been reported.



Local officials predict the Guápulo fire may not be extinguished today. Helicopters will join the firefighting efforts tomorrow.







As a precaution, in-person classes have been suspended, and public sector employees will work remotely. Private businesses are urged to follow suit if possible.



Quito's mayor, Pabel Muñoz, has labeled the fires as criminal acts. The Interior Minister is offering a reward for information about potential culprits.



President Noboa warned that if arson is confirmed, those responsible will face terrorism charges.



The government is taking swift action to investigate and combat these fires. With the president returning to lead efforts personally, Ecuador faces a critical test in managing this environmental crisis.



The coming days will be crucial in determining the extent of the damage and the effectiveness of the response.

MENAFN25092024007421016031ID1108712425