Ebico Living And Rebel Energy Enter Strategic Partnership And Slash The Cost Of Home Energy Standing Charges

(MENAFN- Pressat) Ebico Living and Rebel enter strategic partnership and slash the cost of home energy standing charges



Mission-led supplier Rebel Energy announces new 'white-label' partnership with Ebico Living

Partnership brings together the UK's first not-for-profit energy company with the rapidly growing new energy supplier New energy deal offers the lowest fixed rate deal standing charge available through both smart and conventional meters

London, 25th September 2024: Ebico and Rebel Energy announced a new strategic energy partnership that will make sustainable home warmth cheaper for all.

As part of the partnership, Ebico, the UK's first not-for-profit energy company, will retail its energy plans through its domestic energy retail brand Ebico Living, while the rapidly growing energy supply pioneer, Rebel Energy, will supply energy to Ebico Living's customers.

Ebico know that standing charges weigh heavily on many household budgets, with some customers on Price Capped Standard Variable tariffs paying as much as £375* per year without even using any energy. But now, with the launch of the partnership, an energy deal that slashes the cost of standing charges become available. Ebico's new Signature energy plan offers an average standing charge of only £147** for a dual fuel customer, a saving of £228 and the lowest standing charge for fixed rate home energy available standalone through both smart and conventional meters. Combined with its competitive unit rates for electricity and gas, the Ebico Signature energy plan represents a breakthrough deal for home energy customers throughout Britain.

Ebico CEO, Phil Levermore, commented:

“We are absolutely delighted to be able to announce this partnership with Rebel Energy. Together, we are embarking on a journey with joint objectives, combining our strengths to offer our customers great energy deals that also support the wider affordability of sustainable living. Rebel Energy shares our focus on the twin imperatives of home energy decarbonisation and affordability and together we are determined that the interests of low-income households should not be forgotten in Britain's vital transition to Net Zero.”



He continued:

“We're proud that, through our partnership with Rebel Energy, we can offer 'Ebico Signature', our first new energy deal in three years. Ebico Signature enables us to offer savings to smaller households. With lower heating requirements, such households can find standing charges a disproportionate financial burden. Ebico Signature offers huge savings on standing charges - great news for all householders, but particularly for those with lower energy use.”

Dan Bates, CEO of Rebel Energy commented:

"At Rebel Energy, we are excited to partner with Ebico Living to bring about a significant change in the home energy market. This collaboration aligns with our mission to end fuel poverty in the UK. By offering the lowest fixed rate standing charges available, we are helping to ease the financial burden on households and promoting a fairer energy market. Together with Ebico, we are committed to delivering innovative solutions that benefit our customers and the environment."

For more information on how to become an Ebico Living's customer, please visit

* Annual standing charge for dual fuel customer in Northeastern England (F) supply region on a Price Capped Standard Variable energy plan. Prices correct as of 16th February 2024.

** Annual standing charge for dual fuel customer in Northeastern England (F) supply region on the Ebico Signature energy plan. Prices correct as of 16th February 2024.

ENDS

Media Contacts

Ebico Living

Marko Bjelic, Head of Marketing

T: +44 (0)1993640031

E: ...

W:

Rebel Energy

Leanne Wright, Communications Lead

Email: ...

Website:

Notes to Editors.

About Ebico

Founded in 1998, Ebico is a not-for-profit social enterprise. Our mission is to make low carbon warmth affordable for low-income households.

To do this:



Through our commercial trading arm, Ebico Living, we promote energy plans and related services which support all our customers in cutting their carbon emissions and saving money.





Through our social impact investment scheme, Ebico Innovation, we provide impact investment funding and support to start-up and early-stage companies which have products and services that will drive-down the cost and improve the sustainability of household warmth for lower income families.



We donate our surpluses to our charitable trust, The Ebico Trust, which makes charitable grants to organisations supporting innovation in affordable low carbon home warmth.





About Rebel Energy

Rebel Energy is one of the few energy suppliers to have navigated the recent energy crisis successfully. Here are four key reasons why this innovative company stands out:

1. Commitment to Renewables: Rebel Energy aims for a future where every electron on the grid is generated from renewable sources, phasing out gas entirely. By partnering with companies like Ebico, Rebel ensures a seamless energy delivery process, allowing cost savings to be passed on to all customers.

2. Mission to End Poverty: Rebel Energy actively supports customers with free, money-saving advice, grants, and benefits that improve credit ratings. At Rebel, people always come before profits.

3. Advanced Automation: Utilising state-of-the-art automated systems and processes, Rebel Energy significantly reduces the costs associated with providing energy services, setting it apart from other suppliers.

4. People First' Philosophy: Rebel Energy's customer service is personalised and first-class, unlike the impersonal service from larger suppliers. Switching to Rebel Energy is effortless for every household and business across the UK, ensuring a better energy deal for all.