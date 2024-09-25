EU To Continue Supporting Ukraine Regardless Of U.S Actions - Borrell

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The European Union will continue providing support to Ukraine as it repels Russian aggression, and this stance will not depend on what the new U.S. administration does.

EU High Representative Josep Borrell said this in New York during a press following the UN Security Council meeting on the situation of Ukraine, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

This is how he answered the question of whether the European Union is preparing for a potential change of the U.S. policy regarding aid to Ukraine in the event that Donald is elected president.

Borrell admitted that he is not aware of the potential moves by the new administration, adding that at the moment, the EU support for Ukraine in the military, civil, economic, financial, and humanitarian fields is greater than that provided by the USA, as it has reached over EUR 100 billion, including EUR 45 billion in security assistance, which is a considerable amount, Borrell said.

He recalled that at the outset of the war, no one expected that Ukraine would resist because Russia was the world's fourth top country in terms of military spending, while Ukraine ranked 35th, making the difference in military capabilities huge.

The fact that Ukraine resisted was seen as a“miracle” at the time, Borrell said. While international partners initially offered Ukraine“helmets”, now the F-16 fighter jets have been delivered, which shows major progress. For as long as Ukraine resists, partners must support it, Borrell noted, adding that, otherwise, they would make a historic mistake.

As reported, the 79th session of the UN General Assembly is taking place in New York.

Photo: Verkhovna Rada