Czech FM Supports Zelensky Peace Plan: 'About Us Without Us' Peace Negotiations Is A Road To Hell
9/25/2024 3:09:24 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The only credible peace plan regarding Ukraine is that of President Volodymyr Zelensky.
Czech Minister of Foreign Affairs, Jan Lipavský, posted this on X , Ukrinform saw.
"The only credible peace plan is that of President Zelensky," the minister noted.
Lipavský also added,“Who else than us should know that 'about us without us' peace negotiations is a road to hell.”
As reported by Ukrinform, Czech President Petr Pavel stated in an interview with The New York Times that Ukraine "must be realistic" about its prospects of recovering territory occupied by Russia and accept that some areas may remain under temporary Russian control.
In response, Ukraine's Ministry of Foreign Affairs remarked that temporary solutions will not bring lasting peace but will merely postpone war.
