Vietjet Partners With Honeywell To Enhance Fleet Efficiency And Sustainability

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) India, 25 September 2024: Vietjet, Vietnam's leading new-age carrier, and U.S.-based Honeywell Aerospace Technologies have signed a cooperation agreement to provide avionics and technical services for Vietjet's modern, fuel-efficient fleet. The signing ceremony took place in the presence of Vietnam's Party General Secretary and State President, To Lam, during his working visit to the United States.



The agreement, signed by Vietjet Chief Executive Officer Dinh Viet Phuong and Joseph Vitulli, a representative of Honeywell Aerospace Technologies, marks a significant milestone in Vietjet's ongoing efforts to modernize its fleet. Under this partnership, the airline will implement Honeywell's avionics and APU (Auxiliary Power Unit) maintenance programs on its new-generation wide-body A330neo and narrow-body aircraft. The agreement also includes Honeywell Flight Efficiency, a solution that will provide emission reduction and fuel-efficiency monitoring across Vietjet's entire fleet.



Vietjet CEO Dinh Viet Phuong said:“Today's agreement represents a new milestone in our long-standing partnership with Honeywell. Vietjet is committed to driving sustainable growth and green transformation, with goals focused on emission reduction and the expansion of our intercontinental flight network. Honeywell's advanced technology will play a crucial role in helping us serve our valued passengers with convenient, high-quality, safe, and eco-friendly flights, while fostering sustainability in line with our ESG goals.”



“We are thrilled to expand our collaboration with Vietjet through this important agreement,” said Joseph Vitulli, a representative of Honeywell Aerospace Technologies.“Honeywell has partnered with Vietjet for nearly a decade and will continue to support the airline in achieving its long-term goals while enhancing the passenger experience. We have consistently succeeded in developing and implementing solutions to reduce carbon footprints, enabling airlines to optimize fuel consumption by analyzing aircraft performance and sharing best practices across their operations.”



Vietjet has earned a 7/7-star safety rating from AirlineRatings and has consistently been recognized as one of the world's safest low-cost airlines since 2018. The airline continues to expand its fleet with new, fuel-efficient aircraft, achieving a technical reliability rate of 99.6%, placing it among the top airlines globally. Through collaborations with Honeywell and other global aviation leaders, Vietjet remains committed to investing in advanced aviation technologies to ensure the best flying experience for passengers worldwide.



Additionally, in India, the airline has established several strategic expansions, operating a total of 29 weekly round-trip flights and creating direct connections between Vietnam and four key Indian cities – New Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, and Kochi. VietJet's footprint and connectivity between Vietnam and India are well established, expanding through modern fleets, dedicated crews, and attractive promotions specific to Indian customers.



About Honeywell:



Honeywell is one of the world's leading technology companies in the aerospace sector. Honeywell Aerospace Technologies develops aircraft engines, cockpit and cabin electronics, wireless connectivity systems, mechanical components, and more. Its hardware and software solutions enable more fuel-efficient aircraft, direct and on-time flights, and safer skies and airports.



Honeywell Flight Efficiency is the industry's most advanced enterprise performance management solution, designed to help airlines optimize flight operations and reduce carbon emissions. Airlines worldwide, including British Airways, Japan Airlines, and Turkish Airlines, have implemented this solution to save fuel, enhance flight efficiency, and maximize fleet availability.



About Vietjet:



The new-age carrier Vietjet has not only revolutionized the aviation industry in Vietnam but also been a pioneering airline across the region and around the world. With a focus on cost management ability, effective operations, and performance, applying the latest technology to all activities and leading the trend, Vietjet offers flying opportunities with cost-saving and flexible fares as well as diversified services to meet customers' demands.



Vietjet is a fully-fledged member of International Air Transport Association (IATA) with the IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) certificate. As Vietnam's largest private carrier, the airline has been awarded the highest ranking for safety with 7 stars by the world's only safety and product rating website airlineratings and listed as one of the world's 50 best airlines for healthy financing and operations by Airfinance Journal in many consecutive years. The airline has also been named as Best Low-Cost Carrier by renowned organizations such as Skytrax, CAPA, Airline Ratings, and many others.

