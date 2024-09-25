SJC Delegation, Chinese Officials Discuss Bilateral Ties In Judicial Field

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Beijing: A delegation from the Supreme Judiciary Council (SJC), headed by President of the and Trade Court H E Judge Khalid bin Ali Al Obaidly, met during a visit to China with President of Investment and Trade Court and President of China Law Society Roden Tong, Judge of the High Court of Hong Kong Judge Jonathan Harris, and Counsel of Hong Kong Paul Chow.

The meetings covered several topics in which the Qatari delegation was briefed on the latest developments in the Chinese judicial system, in addition to discussing ways to enhance cooperation and exchange of expertise. The current Qatari experience in moving towards specialized judiciary represented by the Investment and Trade Court was also presented, in addition to the digital transformation processes in litigation procedures.

The developments in arbitration and mediation were also discussed, and modern solutions for resolving disputes via the Internet and court technology were addressed.