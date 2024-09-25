4 Soldiers Killed And 9 Injured In An Unspecified Accident, United Arab Emirates Says
Dubai, United Arab Emirates: The United Arab Emirates announced Wednesday that four soldiers were killed and nine others injured in an accident.
The UAE's state-run WAM news agency carried a military statement that offered no other immediate details, simply calling the incident Tuesday night "an accident ... while they were carrying out their duty in the country.”
