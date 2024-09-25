Mofa Spokesperson Participates In Concordia Summit On Sidelines Of UNGA

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Official Spokesperson for the of Foreign Affairs Dr. Majed bin Mohammed Al Ansari participated via in a discussion session at the 14th Concordia Annual Summit, held under the theme“Navigating a New Era,” on the sidelines of the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA 79) in New York.

During the session titled“What Now for the Middle East”, Dr. Al Ansari emphasised the importance of international and regional efforts aimed at achieving peace and stability in the region. He highlighted the joint mediation efforts aimed at reaching a ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip and the release of prisoners and detainees, stressing the need to de-escalate tensions in the region to prevent a broader regional war.

The Official Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs further touched on Qatar's successful mediation in reuniting children with their families in Ukraine and Russia, as part of its ongoing efforts to reunite families separated by the conflict between the two countries.

The session, part of the collaboration between the Doha Forum and the Concordia Summit, witnessed the participation of joint fellow at US Institute of Peace and Woodrow Wilson Center Robin Wright, and was moderated by Amy Mackinnon, a reporter at Foreign Policy magazine.