QCDC Event Brings Together Over 250 Career Practitioners From Across Qatar

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Career Development Center (QCDC), founded by Qatar Foundation (QF), launched the 2024 edition of the Career Counselors Hub at Multaqa, Education City, yesterday. Held in partnership with the of Education and Higher Education (MoEHE), US Embassy, and QF's Student Life Department, the two-day event brought together over 250 career practitioners from across Qatar, providing a for learning, networking, and knowledge exchange.

The hub serves as a platform where career counselors, academic advisers, and practitioners can communicate and gain insights into best practices and trends in career guidance. Through a comprehensive programme of workshops, training sessions, and networking opportunities, the event aims to equip participants with the skills needed to effectively support Qatar's youth and contribute to the development of the nation's future workforce.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Abdulla Ahmed Al Mansoori, Director of QCDC, emphasised how the professionalisation of career counselors directly impacts the quality and accessibility of career services provided to Qatar's students.“As we continue to build a national approach to career development, the role of well-trained, knowledgeable career practitioners becomes increasingly critical. By enhancing their professional capacities, we ensure that our counselors are fully equipped to guide Qatar's youth toward informed academic and career choices. This event underscores our long-term commitment to professionalizing and standardizing career guidance and contributing to a future-ready workforce that aligns with Qatar's sustainable development goals.”

Maha Al Rowaili, Assistant Undersecretary for Educational Affairs at the Ministry of Education and Higher Education, said:“The hub aligns with the ministry's efforts to enhance academic and career guidance in schools and its commitment to achieving the best outcomes for students. It serves as a valuable platform for career counselors to develop their skills and knowledge. The hub has had a significant impact over the years on providing continuous support to academic counselors, and we hope for continued fruitful cooperation in the future to achieve the national educational goals.”

US Embassy Chargé d'affaires, Stefanie Altman-Winans stated,“Studying in the United States offers Qatari students the opportunity to immerse themselves in a diverse, dynamic learning environment that fosters innovation and leadership. With access to world-class universities, cutting-edge research, and a global network of peers, Qatari students can gain the skills and perspectives needed to excel in an interconnected world and bring those insights back to contribute to Qatar's continued growth and development.”

In his opening remarks, Dr. Abdulnassir Al Tamimi, Executive Director of Student Affairs at Qatar Foundation's Higher Education, said:“At Qatar Foundation, we are committed to providing an educational experience that goes beyond traditional boundaries through the concept of the multiversity. Through this model, Qatar Foundation is equipping students with world-class education and the ability to thrive in today's interconnected world; and counselors play an integral role in introducing this world of endless possibilities to our youth, helping them realise their ambitions and aspirations.”