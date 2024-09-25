Empowerment Of Women Among Qatar's Priorities In Afghanistan: Al Khater

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

New York: of State for International Cooperation H E Lolwah bint Rashid Al Khater participated in a high-level side event on 'The Inclusion of Women in the Future of Afghanistan', co-organised by the permanent missions of Qatar, Indonesia, Ireland, and the Swiss Confederation, on the sidelines of the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York on Monday.

The high-level event was opened by UN Secretary-General H E Antonio Guterres, with the participation of President of the Swiss Confederation H E Viola Amherd and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Indonesia H E Retno Lestari Priansari Marsudi.

In a speech to the meeting, the Minister of State for International Cooperation said that women's empowerment and integration into Afghanistan's future is among Qatar's priorities and its long-term efforts in the country.

Reiterating Qatar's clear and firm position on the need to respect and protect the fundamental rights and freedoms of women, girls and all members of the Afghan people in line with the principles of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, she added that these rights include the right to education, economic participation and other freedoms necessary for development and societal progress in Afghanistan.

As Article 26 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights states that everyone has the right to education, we remain committed to ensuring that all Afghans have access to this basic right, she said.

The Minister of State for International Cooperation pointed to Qatar's pledge to provide more than $75m to support Afghanistan in addition to its commitment to a number of projects to support Afghan women such as scholarship programmes and funding training programmes in various fields, including medical sectors, hosting the American University of Afghanistan (AUAF) in Doha, and supporting the reopening of girls' schools in Afghanistan. Pointing to Qatar's hosting of the third UN meeting of special envoys on Afghanistan last June, she noted that the discussions during the meeting highlighted the need for a unified approach to address issues related to the humanitarian situation, the rights of women and girls, and security and stability in Afghanistan.