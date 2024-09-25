Bahrain Crown Prince: Palestinians In Gaza Living In Humanitarian Catastrophe

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, Sept 25 (KUNA) -- The of Bahrain Prince Salman bin Hamad Al-Khalifa described the living conditions in the Gaza Strip as an "unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe," calling for measures to protect the innocent via international laws and norms.

Addressing to the 79th session of the UNGA on Tuesday, the Crown Prince urged for an immediate ceasefire and adopting a course that would lead to the establishment of an independent Palestinian state.

These steps would ensure a lasting and sustainable peace in the Middle East and would prevent conflict from spilling over throughout the region, he affirmed.

Bahrain, as the current chair of the Arab League, called for an international conference for peace in the Middle East to achieve justice for all, he said,

The Crown Prince indicated that the continuation of conflicts and humanitarian crises would only hinder the fulfillment of the 2030 UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Prince Salman called on the leaders of the world to take responsibility and protect the human dignity throughout the world via a strong international system for good. (end)

