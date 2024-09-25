Two Afghan Women Arrested Following Altercation With Iranian Woman

(MENAFN- Khaama Press)

Iranian have reported the arrest of two Afghan women following a confrontation and“assault” on an Iranian woman in the Shahr-e Ray area of Tehran.

On Tuesday, September 24, Tasnim News Agency, citing Peyman Fattahi, the commander of the Shahr-e Ray police, stated that a verbal altercation occurred between two Afghan migrant women and an Iranian woman in Ferdowsiyeh Park.

The report mentioned that“signs of assault were visible on the face of one of the women, and according to investigations and judicial orders, the two assailant women, who were foreign nationals, were arrested.”

The incident reportedly stemmed from a disagreement over children playing with park equipment.

Fattahi emphasized that the case is under police investigation and will be referred to judicial authorities once complete.

In recent months, the movement of Afghan migrants to and from Iran has increased significantly.

According to data from the UNHCR, around 4.5 million Afghan refugees are currently living legally in Iran.

The plight of Afghan refugees in Iran has worsened amid increasing deportations and growing hostility. Many of these refugees, already escaping dire humanitarian conditions in Afghanistan, face violence, discrimination, and uncertainty in Iran.

Forced deportations further exacerbate their situation, leaving them in a vulnerable position as they return to a country suffering from economic collapse, food insecurity, and ongoing political turmoil.

This cycle of displacement and hardship deepens the humanitarian crisis, requiring urgent international attention and intervention to provide protection and support to Afghan refugees.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram