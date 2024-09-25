AAFT Collaborates With NFDC To Promote Skill Development In Media And Entertainment Industry

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi: In a significant move to strengthen skill development in India's thriving and entertainment sector, AAFT (Asian Academy of & Television) has announced its collaboration with the National Film Development Corporation (NFDC), a Public Sector Enterprise under the of Information and Broadcasting, of India. This partnership aims to advance educational opportunities and industry-ready skills for aspiring professionals in the media and entertainment industry.



“We are delighted to join hands with NFDC, an esteemed organization that has long championed the development of film and media talent in India,” said Dr. Sandeep Marwah, President of AAFT.“As the oldest school dedicated to skill development in the media and entertainment industry, AAFT has always prioritized practical learning. Our world-class infrastructure and diverse course offerings equip students with the industry exposure and knowledge they need to succeed. We are grateful for NFDC's confidence and trust in our institution as we embark on this journey together.”



AAFT, renowned for its comprehensive and innovative approach to education, offers over 75 specialized courses that cater to various facets of the media and entertainment industry. These courses are designed to provide 360-degree training in fields such as filmmaking, television production, and the rapidly growing Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, and Comics (AVGC) sector. With a commitment to fostering creativity and technical prowess, AAFT's programs are led by a world-class faculty, ensuring that students receive the highest quality education and training.



NFDC, recognized for its pivotal role in talent development and its commitment to the Indian film industry, brings its expertise and resources to this collaboration. As the only Public Sector Enterprise under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, NFDC is dedicated to promoting Indian cinema and nurturing the next generation of filmmakers and media professionals. Its efforts in the skill development space have been acknowledged with the prestigious Awarding Body Status by the National Council for Vocational Education and Training (NCVET), under the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE).



“Owing to our shared vision and commitment to skill development, this partnership will undoubtedly create new opportunities for students and professionals in the media and entertainment industry. NFDC's support enhances our ability to provide students with industry-relevant skills and the confidence to excel in their careers,” added Dr. Marwah.



This collaboration between AAFT and NFDC marks a significant milestone in the ongoing efforts to bridge the gap between education and industry demands. By combining AAFT's legacy of academic excellence with NFDC's extensive industry network and expertise, this partnership is poised to create a robust ecosystem for skill development in the media and entertainment sector.



Company :-AAFT

User :- Sanjay Shah

Email :...

Other articles by AAFT