Promex Auto Is Upgrading Their Website To Better Serve Their Customers

Newport, New Hampshire – September 24, 2024 - Promex Auto, a big name in automotive care in Newport since the late '80s, is proud to announce the upcoming launch of its new website, designed and built by Shop Marketing Pros. This new website is a way that Promex Auto is trying to keep up with the technological advancements of their customers. This new website aims to enhance the customer experience and provide valuable information about the wide range of services offered by Promex Auto.



Under new ownership since June last year, Promex Auto is committed to continuing its legacy of excellence in automotive services. The new ownership is dedicated to prioritizing safety, integrity, and personalized care for every vehicle that comes through their doors. They also are adapting to the changing environment of technology to make it easier for old and new customers.



Promex Auto offers a comprehensive range of services to meet the diverse needs of its clientele. From expert auto repair and brake repair to state inspections, suspension repairs, and tire sales and installation, Promex Auto has the expertise and resources to keep vehicles running smoothly. Other services include wheel alignment, diagnostics, fluid services (including coolant, brake fluid, power steering fluid, and transmission fluid), electrical repair, preventative maintenance, quick and efficient oil changes, engine repair, pre-trip and pre-purchase inspections, and A/C and heat service and repair.



Catering to a diverse clientele, Promex Auto specializes in servicing Subaru and Honda vehicles, though they are equipped to handle all makes and models. With a team of experienced technicians and state-of-the-art equipment, Promex Auto ensures that every vehicle receives the highest standard of care and attention.



The new website, built by Shop Marketing Pros, will provide valuable information about Promex Auto's services, team, and commitment to customer satisfaction. Customers will be able to learn more about the range of services offered, read testimonials from satisfied customers, and get to know the experienced technicians who will be working on their vehicles.



Promex Auto is excited to launch its new website and looks forward to providing customers with an enhanced experience that reflects its commitment to excellence in automotive care. Stay tuned for the official launch of the new website, coming soon! For more information, please contact their shop at (603) 863-2704.



