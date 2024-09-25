Lebanon Rolls Out Measures To Shelter Displaced, Secure Supplies Amid Israeli Raids

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) BEIRUT, Sept 25 (NNN-NNA) – Lebanese ministers announced yesterday, measures to shelter 27,000 displaced persons from southern Lebanon, and suspension of educational activities until the end of the week due to ongoing Israeli raids.

The 27,000 displaced were seeking refuge in 252 shelters, according to Lebanese Environment Minister, Nasser Yassin.

Yassin said in a press for the Ministerial Emergency Committee that,“the national operations room and the Higher Relief Commission have been activated, to secure the basic needs of the displaced.”

For his part, Minister of Education and Higher Education, Abbas Halabi, suspended educational activities in the country until the end of this week, while demanding that public schools be opened to receive the displaced.

He said that, in the current circumstances, the closure of educational and vocational institutions in the governorates of the south, Nabatieh, Bekaa, Baalbek-Hermel, and the southern suburbs will be extended until the end of this week. The suspension of classes in schools and universities in the governorates of Beirut, Mount Lebanon, and North will also be extended, the minister added.

Worries about food security and fuel shortages prompted local citizens to stockpile food and fuel products, alarming officials about a potential rapid depletion of the country's reserve stock.

In this regard, Minister of Economy and Trade, Amin Salam, called on the public to rationalise the storage of food and vital commodities.

“Let the goods be stored for a week or two or even a month but not more, to ensure that the rest of the citizens obtain their need for basic commodities under the current circumstances,” Salam said.

He noted that, the current wheat stock in the local market is adequate for at least two months and assured the public that supplies are being consistently secured.

Fuel stations also witnessed a great demand, in light of the escalation of Israeli raids, prompting Minister of Energy and Water, Walid Fayyad, to reassure citizens that“the necessary reserves of petroleum derivatives are available in the medium term.”

On Monday, Israel began its most extensive bombardment of Lebanon since 2006, resulting in more than 550 deaths, including civilians, and over 1,800 injuries across the country. The casualty tolls and the intensity of the attacks have caused panic among Lebanese people.– NNN-NNA

