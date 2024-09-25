Gunshots Fired Into Kamala Harris' Election Campaign Office, Police Confirm

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Gunshots were fired into the premises of US Vice President Kamala Harris' election campaign office, confirmed on Tuesday. Harris is running for the post of US President in November 2024 elections. She is in fray against former US President and leader Donald Trump.

NBC news reported that police are investigating what appears to be gunfire "damage" overnight at a Party-coordinated campaign office for Kamala Harris .

The incident reportedly happened at Kamala Harris' campaign office in Tempe, Arizona, after midnight on Monday.

“We can confirm that on 9/23/24 [September 23, 2024], what appears to be damage from gunfire at ... a DNC Campaign Office, was discovered,” Tempe police told NBC News on Tuesday.

This incident was reported a few days before Harris is scheduled to visit Arizona as she campaigns for president . Over a week before Monday's incident, a second attempt was made on former President Donald Trump's life.

According to the Mirror , staffers at Harris' Tempe campaign office arrived Monday morning to find“that someone had fired multiple shots through the front window.”

Tempe police said that officers responded Monday after calls from workers, NBC reported.

“No one was inside the office during the overnight hours, but this raises concerns about the safety of those who work in that building, as well as those nearby,” Public Information Officer Sgt. Ryan Cook told the New York Post.

Sean McEnerney, the coordinated campaign manager for the state Democratic Party, also confirmed the incident in a statement.“Overnight, several shots were fired into our Tempe Democratic Party coordinated campaign office,” McEnerney was quoted by NBC News as saying.

Meanwhile, Arizona Democratic Party Chairwoman Yolanda Bejarano reportedly said it was "extremely sad that the Arizona Democratic Party has become the target of violence – it's not who we are as Arizonans or Americans."

"We are working with law enforcement to ensure this threat is taken seriously and that our staff members are safe while they're at work,” she added.