US Elections 2024: Early In-Person Voting Begins All You Need To Know

(MENAFN- Live Mint) US 2024: Early voting, or early in-person voting, started on September 21 in multiple US states before the official election scheduled for November 5, according to a Bloomberg report. Minnesota, South Dakota, and Virginia are among the states that have started the process, with others expected to begin in October, it added.

Voters will mostly choose between presidential nominee and United States Vice President Kamala Harris and nominee and former US President Donald Trump. There are also other non-bipartisan candidates on the ballot, the most prominent being Green Party's Jill Stein.

| Kamala Harris leads Donald Trump in latest polls, but swing states locked

According to the government's official information and services website, maintained by the US General Services Administration,“Early voting allows you to vote in person before Election Day. Sometimes circumstances make it hard or impossible for you to vote on Election Day. But most states let you vote in person during a designated early voting period.”

Each state has its own voting procedures: early voting by mail or in person, election day voting or a combination of the three, as per an AFP report.

Most states in the US let voters cast their ballot in person during a designated early voting period. While some states require an“excuse”, some others do not.

| US Elections: Poll shows Trump leads Harris in Arizona, Georgia, North Carolina

As per information on the National Conference of State Legislatures (NCSL) website, as of August 2024, 47 out of 52 states in the US and the District of Columbia, Guam, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands, allow for early in-person voting. The rest three states Alabama, New Hampshire, and Mississippi, do not allow early in-person voting .

You can check out specific details for each state here -