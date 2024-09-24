Eco-Aviation Foundation International And Pipistrel Land First FAA-Certified Electric Aircraft At Santa Monica Airport

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Quiet, Zero Emissions, Low Cost and Inclusive, the Pipistrel Velis Electro will Train the Next Generation of Professionals

- Scott Burgess, President of Eco-Aviation Foundation International

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Eco-Aviation Foundation today announced it has taken delivery of the Pipistrel Velis Electro, the first electric aircraft approved by the Federal Aviation Administration. The announcement was made by the Foundation and the plane's manufacturer Pipistrel at a press conference at SantaMonica Airport, where the Velis Electro is now being used primarily for flight training. Scott Burgess, President of Eco-Aviation Foundation International, and Tricia Steel, Vice President of Global Sales for Textron e-Aviation (parent company of Pipistrel) made the announcement. Christine Debouzy, President of the Association of French Women Pilots made remarks about the global role of the Velis Electro in training pilots.

Scott Burgess noted that“The Velis Electro marks a new era in aviation, one that is quiet, zero emissions, lower operating costs and more inclusive.” Burgess further commented,“And with these new technologies come tremendous new career opportunities for today's youth. Here at Santa Monica Airport, the future begins now.” The Foundation is expecting the arrival of a second Velis Electro in November. The Foundation also announced the formation of its Eco Flight Ground School scholarship program, in partnership with local youth organizations. The Foundation will award 25 full scholarships for Private Pilot ground school to young adults in local underserved communities. The course includes the complete FAA-approved Private Pilot flight training curriculum, as well as training on the new electric aircraft technologies and numerous discussions on career opportunities in aviation and aerospace.

“The Velis Electro is at the front of a new wave in aviation and will be a functional tool to empower the next generation of aviation professionals. We are proud to launch this effort in Santa Monica, and we anticipate that flight schools everywhere will embrace this opportunity to engage in similar efforts. The Foundation plans to help facilitate many of these initiatives,” said Scott Burgess.

Tricia Steel added,“We are proud to see the Pipistrel Velis Electro being used to train students worldwide, preparing them for the future of aviation. This Eco-Aviation Foundation International's initiative not only equips future aviators with experience on next-gen power systems, but also plays a crucial role in creating cleaner and quieter airport communities. This underscores another step forward in the continued adoption of sustainable

solutions worldwide.”

Christine Debouzy, a French aviation icon, captained the Airbus A380, the Boeing 747 among many others for Air France. She has been flying professionally since 1982. She discussed how the environmental goals of the French Government have been integrated into a Federal strategic plan for sustainable development and has mandated the purchase of multiple Velis Electros for pilot training in the country. In addition to the Eco Flight Ground School and flight training,“Discovery Flights” in the Velis Electro will provide hands-on, educational experiences for students and others in the community. These flights are designed to inspire and educate community members about the possibilities within the aviation sector, particularly those who may not have previously considered it as a viable career path. The Foundation has chosen Proteus Flight Services at Santa Monica Airport to be the first to offer the Velis Electro for flight training and also the Eco Flight Ground

School classes.

About Eco-Aviation Foundation International

The Eco-Aviation Foundation International is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting all aspects of clean and quiet aviation, including electric aircraft, sustainable airports, educational opportunities and careers in aviation and aerospace. The Foundation promotes a future of community-friendly, clean and quiet urban airports, as well as sustainable aircraft that will revolutionize how we travel. The Foundation is based in Santa Monica, California, and its scope is worldwide. For more information, visit: .

About Textron Inc

Textron Inc is a multi-industry company that leverages its global network of aircraft, defense, industrial and finance businesses to provide customers with innovative solutions and services. Textron is known around the world for its powerful brands such as Bell, Cessna, Beechcraft, Pipistrel, Jacobsen, Kautex, Lycoming, Artic Cat and Textron Systems.

For more information visit:

About Textron eAviation

Headquartered in Wichita, Kansas, Textron eAviation Inc., part of the Textron eAviation segment of Textron Inc., is focused on sustainable flying, backed by Textron's 100 years of expertise and the restless spirit for innovation that is embodied in its Pipistrel, Cessna, Beechcraft and Bell brands. The Textron eAviation business segment also includes Pipistrel, a Slovenian based manufacturer of light aircraft, including the world's first and currently only, type-certified electric aircraft, and Textron eAviation GmbH, a developer of digital flight controls under the Amazilia Aerospace brand. Taking the lead in Textron's development of sustainably powered flight, Textron eAviation is leveraging the industry-leading product design, certification, manufacturing, and aftermarket solutions from across Textron's businesses, coupled with the acquired expertise of Pipistrel and Amazilia Aerospace, to pursue research and development initiatives related to sustainable aviation solutions. For more information, visit:

About Pipistrel

In 2020, Pipistrel's Velis Electro became the world's first, and currently only, electric aircraft to receive full type-certification from the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), and most recently received a light-sport aircraft airworthiness exemption from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). This achievement followed a series of electric aircraft introductions since the company began research and development of electric propulsion in 2000. Pipistrel's pioneering work has been recognized through awards from NASA, IDC, and other organizations. The company, which offers a family of gliders and light aircraft with both electric and combustion engines, has delivered more than 2,500 light aircraft worldwide since its founding in 1989 and additionally has both hybrid and electric propulsion models under development. Pipistrel is part of the Textron eAviation segment of Textron Inc.

For more information, visit: .

