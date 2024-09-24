High Council Of Justice Dismisses Six Judges, Including Two Supreme Court Judges

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The High Council of Justice (HCJ) has dismissed six judges, including two judges of the Supreme Court.

The agency's press service said this in a statement , Ukrinform reports.

"The Council decided to dismiss six judges in connection with the submission of resignation letters," the statement reads.

In particular, HCJ dismissed Ruslan Ralets as a judge of the Dubny District Court in the Rivne region, Oleksandr Prokopenko as a judge of the Supreme Court, Bohdan Hrynovetskyi as a judge of the Ivano-Frankivsk Court of Appeal, Dmytro Sydorenko as a judge of the Dnipropetrovsk District Administrative Court, Valerii Belka as a judge of the Zaporizhzhia Court of Appeal, and Alla Oliinyk as a judge of the Supreme Court.

On September 19, the delegates of the 20th Congress of Judges appointed Alla Oliinyk, a judge of the Civil Court of Cassation within the Supreme Court, as a judge of the Constitutional Court of Ukraine.