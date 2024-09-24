High Council Of Justice Dismisses Six Judges, Including Two Supreme Court Judges
Date
9/24/2024 8:08:26 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The High Council of Justice (HCJ) has dismissed six judges, including two judges of the Supreme Court.
The agency's press service said this in a statement , Ukrinform reports.
"The Council decided to dismiss six judges in connection with the submission of resignation letters," the statement reads.
In particular, HCJ dismissed Ruslan Ralets as a judge of the Dubny District Court in the Rivne region, Oleksandr Prokopenko as a judge of the Supreme Court, Bohdan Hrynovetskyi as a judge of the Ivano-Frankivsk Court of Appeal, Dmytro Sydorenko as a judge of the Dnipropetrovsk District Administrative Court, Valerii Belka as a judge of the Zaporizhzhia Court of Appeal, and Alla Oliinyk as a judge of the Supreme Court.
On September 19, the delegates of the 20th Congress of Judges appointed Alla Oliinyk, a judge of the Civil Court of Cassation within the Supreme Court, as a judge of the Constitutional Court of Ukraine.
MENAFN24092024000193011044ID1108711706
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.