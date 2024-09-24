Hear Powerful Stories Of Individuals Living With Familial Hypercholesterolemia In ABC's Family Heartbeats Unmasked

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The new initiative aims to increase visibility and promote early detection of FH

WASHINGTON, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Association of Black Cardiologists (ABC) is proud to introduce its timely new campaign, "Family Heartbeats Unmasked - Sharing Stories. Empowering Communities. Saving Generations." This effort is dedicated to raising awareness about Familial Hypercholesterolemia (FH), a genetic condition that significantly increases the risk of early heart disease and is often underdiagnosed, especially in Black Americans and other minority populations.

Association of Black Cardiologists' Family Heartbeats Unmasked Campaign - Christina's Story.

"We are excited to share these moving stories and essential resources with our community," said Dr. Keith C. Ferdinand, Chief Science Officer of ABC . "Our goal is to educate and promote equitable care for individuals affected by FH, particularly in underserved populations."

The campaign features powerful testimonials from individuals living with FH, like one of the ABC Patient Ambassadors who shares, "I wish I had known that it was familial at that time. That would really have helped me to understand a treatment plan and that it also is important to understand how it may impact my children as well." These stories underscore the importance of knowing your family health history and the life-changing impact of early detection for current and future generations.

"Family Heartbeats Unmasked" highlights important stories on FH Awareness Day and during September's National Cholesterol Education Month. It also emphasizes the crucial significance of early diagnosis and treatment of FH, even in early childhood.

FH affects approximately 1 in 250 people globally. Children with an affected parent have a 50% chance of inheriting FH, yet only about 30% of those born with the condition are diagnosed early. Up to 90% of individuals with FH remain undiagnosed, with Black Americans facing significant disparities in both timely identification and appropriate care.

Through powerful patient stories, physician-led PSAs, and educational content, this initiative seeks to close the gaps in care and ensure that every individual, regardless of race/ethnicity, sex/gender, socioeconomic status, geography, or ability/disability, receives the care they need. The ABC is committed to equipping patients and healthcare professionals with the knowledge and tools necessary to improve outcomes for those living with FH.

"It's especially important to recognize FH in children, as early detection through pediatric screening can be life-saving," said Dr. Ferdinand . "By bringing attention to FH and its impact on our communities, we hope to empower families with the tools they need to protect their heart health from the start."

The ABC encourages everyone to visit the campaign's website at familyheartbeatsunmasked to watch the videos, access resources, and learn more about how to get involved.

